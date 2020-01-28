Apple's Wearables Category Sets All-Time Revenue Record in Q1 2020, Surpassing Mac for the First Time

Tuesday January 28, 2020 2:11 pm PST by Juli Clover
During the first quarter of 2020, Apple's wearables category set a new all-time revenue record, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple's wearables earnings category, which includes AirPods and Apple Watch along with accessories like Beats headphones and HomePod, hit $10 billion, up from $7.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.


Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue surpassed Mac revenue for the first time this quarter. Mac revenue was at $7.2 billion in Q1 2020.

According to Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌, Apple could not make enough ‌AirPods‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 devices to meet demand during the quarter, and supplies continue to be low. Cook told Reuters that Apple is "working on both of those very hard."

‌Apple Watch‌ set a new all-time revenue record during the quarter, and more than 75 percent of new customers during the quarter were new to ‌Apple Watch‌. Both ‌AirPods‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ were "must-have holiday gifts," driving growth even as supplies were constrained.

Cook says that Apple's wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 150 company.

Avatar
windowsblowsass
1 hour ago at 02:18 pm
Wearables are now producing more revenue per quarter than all of Apple did pre iPhone.
Abazigal
Abazigal
54 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
All that money from a supply-constrained product. If this isn’t proof that wearables represent the next big thing for Apple, I don’t know what is.
