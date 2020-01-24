App Store Experiencing Outage [Update: Fixed]

Part of the problem appears to be linked to in-app purchases, based on a tweet from a Fortnite Twitter account, which says that in-app App Store purchases are unable to be completed at this time.
Other users have complained about not being able to make purchases from the App Store, receiving an unable to connect message.
There's no word on when the App Store problems will be resolved, but we'll update this article when the issues have been addressed.
Update: Apple is no longer listing an outage on the System Status website, suggesting the issue has been fixed.