Apple Reportedly Dropped Plans for End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups After FBI Objected
A former Apple employee told Reuters that the company did not want to risk scrutiny from public officials for potentially protecting criminals, or promote new legislation against encryption.
"They decided they weren't going to poke the bear anymore," the person said, after Apple's legal battle with the FBI in 2016 over access to an iPhone used in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.
Apple has taken a hard line on refusing to create a backdoor into iOS that would allow the FBI to unlock password-protected iPhones to assist in their investigations, but it does provide data backed up to iCloud to authorities when lawfully requested, as outlined its in semiannual Transparency Reports.
I can’t see Apple doing this, they have strong principles with privacy. I won’t believe it unless Apple sends a message to the public which will be a sad day for Apple if this is true
The article says they’ve already done it. I’m not sure what you’re talking about.
But the real people to blame I think is the FBI. Apple has done a decent job pushing back against them.
And it’s true that most people shouldn’t have to worry if their info gets handed over to law enforcement. Most people don’t have anything to hide, But I’m not worried about the FBI finding anything out about me. What I’m worried about is people taking My data and doing things with it they should not be doing. Identity theft anyone? And I’m not just concerned about the dark side of the law doing things with my data they shouldn’t be doing. I’m also worried about law enforcement agencies doing stuff with my data they shouldn’t be doing.
Apparently the FBI isn’t worried about that though. They could care less the safety of my data.
We, here at Apple, have decided to NOT encrypt iCloud backups. Due to the fact we can't trust you to use your iPhone in a lawful manner we have no choice but to allow ANY law enforcement agency to have access to YOUR backups whenever they say pretty please.
Have a nice day!
Tim
- Everything on your phone is impossible for Apple or anyone else to see, without knowing the password.
- Everything stored on iCloud is open if Apple gives permission.
If true it goes against a big part of what I thought Apple was all about - Privacy! One of the biggest selling points compared to their competitors.
More and more of your stuff is stored in the cloud instead of on your phone...
