MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Wallet Case for iPhone From Mujjo

Priced at $42 to $50 depending on device, the Mujjo cases come in four attractive colors: Tan, Black, Monaco Blue, and Alpine Green, with Olive also being a color option for some older iPhone models.
All of Mujjo's cases are designed to be simple, clean, and slim, with each one made from full-grain vegetable-tanned leather. As with all leather cases, these cases will develop a custom patina over time with usage, for richer colors and a personalized feel. Mujjo's cases are sleek and slim, and won't add a lot of bulk to Apple's iPhones, but the leather still offers protection and grip to make the iPhone easier to hold.
The inside of each case is lined with Japanese microfiber to keep it safe from scratches, and all buttons are covered in leather. According to Mujjo, button designs have been tested for responsiveness and ease of use, so they continue to be easy to press despite the covering. The camera opening and mute button taper inwards, and the leather rises 1mm above the edge of the glass so there's a raised bezel to keep the iPhone's display safe.
Specific to the Wallet Cases, there's a slanted leather line at the back that's neatly stitched in place and able to hold two to three bank cards or ID cards so you can take what you need without having to carry a full wallet.
The design of the wallet portion of the case varies based on iPhone size. For the 11 Pro case, for example, the pocket is aligned in the center and puts your cards right under the camera. On the larger 11 Pro Max case (and cases for other large iPhones), the card pocket is placed at an angle, a look that better fits a bigger form factor.
While this giveaway focuses on the Wallet Cases, Mujjo also makes plain leather cases without the card pocket for those who do not need that functionality.
We have 10 of the Leather Wallet iPhone Cases to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner will be able to pick the case that fits their iPhone and the color of the case. Mujjo has cases that fit the current iPhones and older iPhones dating back to the iPhone 6s, though case colors and details will vary for older iPhones.
To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (January 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.