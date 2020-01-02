DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020

Thursday January 2, 2020 3:26 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple could launch a second version of the so-called iPhone SE 2 before the end of the year, according to DigiTimes. The latest prediction from the hit-and-miss industry publication is said to come from sources in Taiwan's supply chain.

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. This new member will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated ‌iPhone‌ SE2 featuring a 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display and available at the end of 2020 or in earlier 2021, said the sources.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release five new ‌iPhone‌ models in 2020 – a so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.

However, some supply chain makers at ‌iPhone‌'s assembly partners claim to have received roadmaps showing production of "six items" of iPhones, claims DigiTimes. According to the report, Taiwan-based driver-IC backend firm Chipbond Technology is said to have landed COF packaging orders from Apple for both LCD devices.

The initial model of the so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The device will continue to have a single-lens rear camera, according to Kuo, like the original ‌iPhone‌ SE and the ‌iPhone 8‌.

[ 13 comments ]

allenvanhellen
1 hour ago at 03:32 am
I don’t know if this will be nearly as popular as the previous SEs. I think people just really like the size and square-edge design. The iPhone 8 is basically the same physical size of the X, but with a smaller screen, so why would anyone want that?
japanime
1 hour ago at 03:38 am
Despite the battery barely lasting a day, I'm still completely satisfied with my nearly 3-year-old SE. You know why? Because it comfortably fits in my hands and my pockets. Sure, the screen is small, but I'm not staring at it throughout the day. For me, it's the perfect device for checking messages and maps, reading ebooks or websites while on the train, taking photos, and making phone calls.
travelsheep
28 minutes ago at 04:12 am
An iPhone 8 with LCD, please also include the old 2 inch wide lightning port, make it $ 200 to boost sales.
Classie
51 minutes ago at 03:50 am
If they don’t make an iPhone5-sized SE phone they are missing a huge opportunity!
PostApple2016BrainWash
46 minutes ago at 03:54 am
People like the SE due to the overall physical size of form factor rather than the screen size! Apple will be selling a SE model with 4.6” OLED all-screen in 2017 if Steve Jobs is in charge of the company.
Zaft
46 minutes ago at 03:55 am


Price, it's most likely going to be around 350 dollars.
