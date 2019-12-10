Deals Spotlight: Expercom Takes $430 Off Base Mac Pro Model (Now $5,569), Offers Custom Configurations On Sale

Tuesday December 10, 2019 12:16 PM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Expercom has revealed a few notable discounts on Apple's new Mac Pro, which just launched earlier today. The retailer is taking up to $2,500 off custom built configurations, and $430 off the base Tower model of the Mac Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This means you can get the 2019 Mac Pro for $5,569.00, down from Apple's current $5,999.00 price tag for the base model. Expercom's shipping does take longer than Apple's, however, and you'll have to wait as long as three to four weeks for the Mac Pro to arrive. Check out some of the models on sale below.

Mac Pro Sale


The retailer even has a high-end Mac Pro at $49,616.00, down from $50,046. Apple is offering a deal where Apple Card users can get 6% Daily Cash back on Apple purchases made through December 31, but Expercom's deals are definitely solid for anyone without an Apple Card.

