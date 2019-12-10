8TB SSD and Radeon Pro W5700X Upgrade Options Coming to Mac Pro

Tuesday December 10, 2019 10:47 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released the Mac Pro, its high-end modular desktop machine designed for professional users. While the base ‌Mac Pro‌ machine is priced starting at $5,999, there are many other upgrade options available.

Right now, the ‌Mac Pro‌ maxes out at 4TB of SSD storage space, but in the future, Apple plans to expand that to 8TB. On the specs page, Apple says that an 8TB SSD storage option is "coming soon."


Pricing is not available on the component, but given that the 4TB option costs an additional $1,400, it's likely to be expensive. Apple first introduced 8TB SSD storage options in the MacBook Pro, and in that machine, the upgrade costs $2,200 over the base 1TB storage option.

Apple also currently provides Radeon Pro 580X, Radeon Pro Vega II, and Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, but in the near future, Apple will also offer both a single or double Radeon Pro W5700X GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory.

There is no word yet on pricing, and no clear information on when we can expect the new upgrade options to be available. Those who want the specific GPU or the 8TB of storage should wait to order.

‌Mac Pro‌ models ordered today will ship out between December 19 and December 27.

JosephAW
25 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Too bad they didn't add multiple SSD card slots on the unit to allow multiple drive cards.
Sedulous
22 minutes ago at 11:06 am
Great, now make a consumer version please. Some people do not need a $3000 CPU but would like upgradability. Pretty please?
bpeeps
20 minutes ago at 11:08 am
Cue the comments from the 90% of people here who were never gonna buy it anyway.
audiomatt
14 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Crossposted:

Everyone seems to be forgetting the mantra of buying a mac tower: Upgrade it yourself.

The CPU, GPU, Storage and Ram are all upgradable. buying the machine is smart. Paying apple to install stuff is NOT. You're going to use this machine for the next 15 years.
Z400Racer37
12 minutes ago at 11:16 am
How much you wanna bet this "Pro" "Upgradable" machine is going to have some stupid BS proprietary connector on their storage so you have to pay 3x as much to buy it from Apple? You know. Because #Security. ...Or something. ??
