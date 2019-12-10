On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
8TB SSD and Radeon Pro W5700X Upgrade Options Coming to Mac Pro
Right now, the Mac Pro maxes out at 4TB of SSD storage space, but in the future, Apple plans to expand that to 8TB. On the specs page, Apple says that an 8TB SSD storage option is "coming soon."
Pricing is not available on the component, but given that the 4TB option costs an additional $1,400, it's likely to be expensive. Apple first introduced 8TB SSD storage options in the MacBook Pro, and in that machine, the upgrade costs $2,200 over the base 1TB storage option.
Apple also currently provides Radeon Pro 580X, Radeon Pro Vega II, and Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, but in the near future, Apple will also offer both a single or double Radeon Pro W5700X GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory.
There is no word yet on pricing, and no clear information on when we can expect the new upgrade options to be available. Those who want the specific GPU or the 8TB of storage should wait to order.
Mac Pro models ordered today will ship out between December 19 and December 27.
Everyone seems to be forgetting the mantra of buying a mac tower: Upgrade it yourself.
The CPU, GPU, Storage and Ram are all upgradable. buying the machine is smart. Paying apple to install stuff is NOT. You're going to use this machine for the next 15 years.
