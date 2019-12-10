On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Mac Pro Build to Order Options
The entry-level Mac Pro with an 8-core Xeon processor is priced at $5,999, but the GPU, processor, RAM, and storage space can all be upgraded for additional money.
Below, we've listed the available upgrade options from the base machine, which is equipped with a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro 580X, 256GB SSD, no Apple Afterburner, and no wheeled frame.
Processor Options
- 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$1,000
- 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$2,000
- 2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$6,000
- 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$7,000
RAM Options
- 48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$300
- 96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$1,000
- 192GB (6x32GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$3,000
- 384GB (6x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$6,000
- 768GB (6x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $14,000
- 768GB (12x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $10,000
- 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$25,000
GPU Options
- Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory - +$2,400
- Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$5,200
- Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory - +$5,200
- Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$10,800
Storage Options
- 1TB SSD storage - +$400
- 2TB SSD storage - +$800
- 4TB SSD storage - +$1,400
Apple Afterburner
Adding an Apple Afterburner card to the Mac Pro will cost an additional $2,000. The Apple Afterburner is a PCIe accelerator card that offloads the decoding of ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in apps like Final Cut Pro X.
Other Upgrade Options
Adding a stainless steel frame with wheels to the Mac Pro will cost $400, as a frame with feet is the standard option.
The Mac Pro comes with a Magic Mouse 2, but can be upgraded to a Magic Trackpad 2 for an additional $50. Mac Pro buyers can get both the mouse and the trackpad for $149.
A rack mount option for the Mac Pro will cost an additional $500, starting at $6,499, and is not yet available with Apple labeling it "Coming soon."
How to Buy
The Mac Pro is available for purchase starting today, and orders placed now will begin delivering between December 19 and December 27. A machine with all possible upgrades will cost upwards of $50,000, close to 10 times the base cost of the Mac Pro.
/ I just lied /
Wonderful piece of hardware but way overpriced for what you get.
If you know how to make money out of it, price is not a problem.
(brb, going to rob a bank)
52000 maxed out.
Pshh.. what you can’t afford the $400 stainless steel wheels? Make that $52,400 for me.
/s
?
52000 maxed out.
The thing is a Maserati or an Alfa Romeo.
Not really. It's a wannabe, particularly since it's a single socket system. The Mac Pro was a dual socket system until the trash can. At best, it's a midrange system in the scheme of things.
