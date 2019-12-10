Mac Pro Build to Order Options

Tuesday December 10, 2019 9:28 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new Mac Pro became available for purchase today, giving us our first look at all of the available upgrade options and pricing tiers.

The entry-level ‌Mac Pro‌ with an 8-core Xeon processor is priced at $5,999, but the GPU, processor, RAM, and storage space can all be upgraded for additional money.


Below, we've listed the available upgrade options from the base machine, which is equipped with a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro 580X, 256GB SSD, no Apple Afterburner, and no wheeled frame.

Processor Options


  • 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$1,000
  • 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$2,000
  • 2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$6,000
  • 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$7,000

RAM Options


  • 48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$300
  • 96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$1,000
  • 192GB (6x32GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$3,000
  • 384GB (6x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$6,000
  • 768GB (6x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $14,000
  • 768GB (12x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $10,000
  • 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$25,000

GPU Options


  • Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory - +$2,400
  • Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$5,200
  • Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory - +$5,200
  • Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$10,800
Apple will soon add a Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB GDDR6 memory and an option for two Radeon Pro W5700X.

Storage Options


  • 1TB SSD storage - +$400
  • 2TB SSD storage - +$800
  • 4TB SSD storage - +$1,400
Apple will soon add an additional 8TB SSD storage option, but it is not available at this time.

Apple Afterburner


Adding an Apple Afterburner card to the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost an additional $2,000. The Apple Afterburner is a PCIe accelerator card that offloads the decoding of ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in apps like Final Cut Pro X.

Other Upgrade Options


Adding a stainless steel frame with wheels to the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost $400, as a frame with feet is the standard option.

The ‌Mac Pro‌ comes with a Magic Mouse 2, but can be upgraded to a Magic Trackpad 2 for an additional $50. ‌Mac Pro‌ buyers can get both the mouse and the trackpad for $149.

A rack mount option for the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost an additional $500, starting at $6,499, and is not yet available with Apple labeling it "Coming soon."

How to Buy


The ‌Mac Pro‌ is available for purchase starting today, and orders placed now will begin delivering between December 19 and December 27. A machine with all possible upgrades will cost upwards of $50,000, close to 10 times the base cost of the ‌Mac Pro‌.

Avatar
Spock
29 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Here come the “I can build my own from Newegg for half the price” comments...
Avatar
M.PaulCezanne
26 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Just ordered the maxed out version. Can't wait!!!

/ I just lied /
Avatar
impulse462
24 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Wonderful piece of hardware but way overpriced for what you get, especially without CUDA support.
Avatar
vir2l2k
14 minutes ago at 09:45 am
now I can finally edit my 8k footage on a 50k usd device so people can watch my videos from their smartphone in 480p hehe
Avatar
yaxomoxay
23 minutes ago at 09:35 am


Wonderful piece of hardware but way overpriced for what you get.


If you know how to make money out of it, price is not a problem.

(brb, going to rob a bank)
Avatar
Houpla
18 minutes ago at 09:41 am
Give us AMD Threadripper with PCIe 4 and 32 cores instead! (64 codes next year.)
Avatar
b13o0r12e3
23 minutes ago at 09:36 am
I thought US$1,000 for a monitor stand was bad, until I saw US$400 for some suitcase wheels...
Avatar
ElectricPotato
20 minutes ago at 09:39 am
The new Mac Pro motto: "It's not for you."
Avatar
Hym tix
19 minutes ago at 09:40 am


52000 maxed out.


Pshh.. what you can’t afford the $400 stainless steel wheels? Make that $52,400 for me.
/s

?
Avatar
konqerror
19 minutes ago at 09:40 am


52000 maxed out.

The thing is a Maserati or an Alfa Romeo.


Not really. It's a wannabe, particularly since it's a single socket system. The Mac Pro was a dual socket system until the trash can. At best, it's a midrange system in the scheme of things.



