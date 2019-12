Mac Pro Build to Order Options

Processor Options

3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$1,000

3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$2,000

2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$6,000

2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz - +$7,000

RAM Options

48GB (6x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$300

96GB (6x16GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$1,000

192GB (6x32GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$3,000

384GB (6x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$6,000

768GB (6x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $14,000

768GB (12x64GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - $10,000

1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory - +$25,000

GPU Options

Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory - +$2,400

Two Radeon Pro Vega II with 32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$5,200

Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory - +$5,200

Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each - +$10,800

Storage Options

1TB SSD storage - +$400

2TB SSD storage - +$800

4TB SSD storage - +$1,400

Apple Afterburner

Other Upgrade Options

How to Buy

Apple's new Mac Pro became available for purchase today, giving us our first look at all of the available upgrade options and pricing tiers.The entry-level ‌Mac Pro‌ with an 8-core Xeon processor is priced at $5,999, but the GPU, processor, RAM, and storage space can all be upgraded for additional money.Below, we've listed the available upgrade options from the base machine, which is equipped with a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro 580X, 256GB SSD, no Apple Afterburner, and no wheeled frame.Apple will soon add a Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB GDDR6 memory and an option for two Radeon Pro W5700X.Apple will soon add an additional 8TB SSD storage option, but it is not available at this time.Adding an Apple Afterburner card to the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost an additional $2,000. The Apple Afterburner is a PCIe accelerator card that offloads the decoding of ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in apps like Final Cut Pro X.Adding a stainless steel frame with wheels to the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost $400, as a frame with feet is the standard option.The ‌Mac Pro‌ comes with a Magic Mouse 2, but can be upgraded to a Magic Trackpad 2 for an additional $50. ‌Mac Pro‌ buyers can get both the mouse and the trackpad for $149.A rack mount option for the ‌Mac Pro‌ will cost an additional $500, starting at $6,499, and is not yet available with Apple labeling it "Coming soon."The ‌Mac Pro‌ is available for purchase starting today, and orders placed now will begin delivering between December 19 and December 27. A machine with all possible upgrades will cost upwards of $50,000, close to 10 times the base cost of the ‌Mac Pro‌.