Apple and Intel Sue SoftBank-Owned Firm Over 'Endless, Meritless' Patent Lawsuits

Thursday November 21, 2019 6:34 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple and Intel on Wednesday jointly filed a lawsuit against SoftBank-owned investment firm Fortress Investment Group, accusing the company of violating U.S. federal antitrust laws by pursuing "endless, meritless" patent litigation.

The complaint alleges that non-practicing patent assertion entities like Fortress aggressively pursue patent litigation against large companies like Apple and Intel, knowing that even if they lose several cases, they could eventually win a case with a large monetary reward that exceeds their losses.


Apple and Intel argue that Fortress-backed entities have "sought billions of dollars" from the two companies over the years, forcing both tech giants to spend "millions of dollars" on outside resources like counsel and expert witnesses to defend against Fortress-backed demands and assertions.

Fortress-backed entities like Uniloc, DSS Technology Management, and Seven Networks are also named in the lawsuit, first reported by Reuters. The complaint was filed in Northern California federal court.

Apple and Intel v. Fortress... by MacRumors on Scribd



Tags: lawsuit, Intel
[ 9 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
RogerWilco
16 minutes ago at 06:40 am
Apple, like every other large corporation, uses its patent portfolio to great advantage. They threaten, coerce, and force deals because smaller companies cannot afford to litigate. Now Apple complains the pool they are swimming in has dirty water. ?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Lord Hamsa
20 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Patents are a good an necessary means to encourage innovation.

Patent trolls, on the other hand, are low-life scum and villainy.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]