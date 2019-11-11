Apple Said to Release AR Headset With 3D Scanning in 2022, Followed by Sleeker Glasses in 2023

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Monday November 11, 2019 5:10 am PST by Joe Rossignol
While noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg, and others have claimed that Apple plans to release an augmented reality headset as early as 2020, a new report suggests that the head-mounted device may be a few years away.

Apple currently aims to release an augmented reality headset in 2022, followed by a "sleeker" pair of augmented reality glasses by 2023, according to The Information. The report claims the timeline was shared by Apple executives in an internal presentation to employees at Apple Park in October.

Interestingly, the meeting is said to have been large enough to fill the 1,000-plus seats at Steve Jobs Theater, suggesting that Apple may have a large team working on the project. The report claims the discussions were led by Apple's recently appointed AR/VR head Mike Rockwell, a former Dolby executive.

The meeting is said to have reflected on some of the headset's planned features, including "3D scanning" and "advanced human detection."

The report claims Apple's headset will resemble Facebook's Oculus Quest virtual reality headset released earlier this year, but with a sleeker design, adding that Apple wants to "make heavy use of fabrics and lightweight materials" to ensure its headset is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The headset is said to feature a high-resolution display and cameras that will allow users to "read small type" and "see other people standing in front of and behind virtual objects." During the meeting, Apple executives allegedly said the technology will be able to map the surfaces, edges, and dimensions of rooms with greater accuracy than existing devices on the market.

"To illustrate these capabilities, attendees at the October meeting were shown a recording of a demonstration in which a virtual coffee machine was placed on a real kitchen table surrounded by people in a room," the report notes. "The virtual coffee machine obscured people standing behind it in the room."

Apple executives said the company plans to reach out to third-party software developers as early as 2021 to encourage them to build apps for the device, so the headset could end up being previewed earlier than 2022.

The headset, allegedly codenamed N301, appears to be only one of Apple's ongoing AR/VR projects. The other is said to be a pair of AR glasses codenamed N421, with current prototypes said to resemble high-priced sunglasses with "thick frames that house the battery and chips." The final design could change.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Avatar
rTHIS
56 minutes ago at 05:16 am
This is stupid and useless
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
japanime
51 minutes ago at 05:20 am
Apple Said to Release AR Headset With 3D Scanning in 2022, Sleeker Glasses to Follow in 2023

"Sleeker glasses"? Don't you mean "thinner glasses"? ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
46 minutes ago at 05:25 am
I am guessing the sleeker designed one in 2023 will be the „Pro“ model for an additional 100 bucks
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TT_Guy
34 minutes ago at 05:38 am


This will be huge

Yes, a huge flop, like Pippin.

Human Detection, IE, massive privacy violation. Think WatchDogs.
Far better would be for vertical markets, such as assembly lines and such where as is already done on a more clunky scale in aircraft factories, illustrations could be projected in front of the user to help them position parts.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ProVideo
30 minutes ago at 05:41 am


I am guessing the sleeker designed one in 2023 will be the „Pro“ model for an additional 100 bucks

You are probably missing a 0 in that price.
Rating: 1 Votes

