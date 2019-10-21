Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Bloomberg: Apple Targets 2020 for Release of AR Headset, Apple Watch Sleep Tracking, and ARM-Based Macs
The report claims the glasses are expected to wirelessly pair with an iPhone to display information such as messages, emails, and maps over the wearer's field of vision. It would also be possible to play games on the headset, with Apple reportedly considering having an App Store for the headset.
Apple has a few other releases planned for later in 2020, the report adds, including Apple Watch models with sleep tracking and Macs with custom Apple-designed processors that are expected to be ARM-based.
I mean I know it's a rumors site but don't we have to have some standards?
Seriously want this.
maybe, but they are just dragging the line for credibility
Bloomberg just basically copied-pasted rumors from other sources.
So 2020 is the big Apple event...AR glass, Mac Pro shipping, iPhone redesign, 14" MBP redesign, ARM Macs...Airpods Pro
MiniLed ipads also
