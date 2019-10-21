New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Bloomberg: Apple Targets 2020 for Release of AR Headset, Apple Watch Sleep Tracking, and ARM-Based Macs

Monday October 21, 2019 4:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has targeted a 2020 release for its augmented reality headset, although the timeframe could be pushed back if the product needs more development, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Google Glasses

The report claims the glasses are expected to wirelessly pair with an iPhone to display information such as messages, emails, and maps over the wearer's field of vision. It would also be possible to play games on the headset, with Apple reportedly considering having an App Store for the headset.

Apple has a few other releases planned for later in 2020, the report adds, including Apple Watch models with sleep tracking and Macs with custom Apple-designed processors that are expected to be ARM-based.

Avatar
StellarVixen
36 minutes ago at 04:36 am
Bloomberg just basically copied-pasted rumors from other sources.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
20 minutes ago at 04:52 am
bloomberg.... :rolleyes:

I mean I know it's a rumors site but don't we have to have some standards?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macguru212
18 minutes ago at 04:54 am
I hope this is true - I'd love to see AR glasses even though they'd be astronomically priced.
Seriously want this.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
riverfreak
13 minutes ago at 04:59 am
Can’t wait for early adopters to wonder if their glasses have a rose tint and if so, should they return them for another pair.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
rizzo41999
36 minutes ago at 04:36 am
Would love some AR sunglasses
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Moonjumper
33 minutes ago at 04:39 am
One way to deal with ever larger phones is to move the screen elsewhere, such as AR. Will there be a small iPhone that takes advantage of this?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
32 minutes ago at 04:40 am


Bloomberg just basically copied-pasted rumors from other sources.

maybe, but they are just dragging the line for credibility
So 2020 is the big Apple event...AR glass, Mac Pro shipping, iPhone redesign, 14" MBP redesign, ARM Macs...Airpods Pro
MiniLed ipads also
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jamdex
31 minutes ago at 04:40 am
I'm actually excited for this.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bobob
31 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Is this the same Bloomberg behind The Big Hack ('https://daringfireball.net/2018/10/bloomberg_the_big_hack')?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JoshBoy
28 minutes ago at 04:44 am
Take my money
Rating: 1 Votes

