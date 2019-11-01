Deals Spotlight: eBay Discounting Apple Watch Series 5 Today Only ($20 Off), Will Offer New Sale Every Friday in November

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with eBay. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The event is beginning with a $20 discount on the Apple Watch Series 5, which includes savings on 40mm GPS models. During the sale, you can get this version of the Apple Watch Series 5 for $379, down from $399, including multiple case and band color options.
Below we've listed the full slate of every product going on sale during eBay's new event, which hit at 12 p.m. ET on the specified days. In terms of Apple products, the next major deal will be on November 22 for an unlocked iPhone 11.
- November 1 - Apple Watch Series 5 at $20 off
- November 8 - Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine at over 50 percent off; Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker, Factory Renewed at over $100 off
- November 15 - Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield [discount unknown]
- November 22 - 128GB Unlocked iPhone 11 at over $45 off
- November 29 (Black Friday) - No details yet
- December 6 - Ray-Bans at over 40 percent off
- December 13 - KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Ten-Speed Countertop Stand Mixer at over 40 percent off
Our full Deals Roundup is keeping track of all of the latest sales as we head into the holidays. You can also visit our Black Friday Roundup to start preparing for the shopping holiday.