Selena Gomez's New 'Lose You to Love Me' Video Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Selena Gomez today released a new song and video entitled "Lose You to Love Me," and the entire video was shot in black and white using an iPhone 11 Pro Apple has released a one-minute clip of the video as part of its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, but the full video is available on Gomez's YouTube channel.As noted by Billboard , the video was shot by noted music video director Sophie Muller.Apple has released quite a few different types of photos and videos in its "Shot on iPhone" series, including stills, sports-themed videos , and short films . More recently, Apple has expanded the campaign to include musicains and bands on tour and even ASMR videos