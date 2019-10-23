Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Selena Gomez's New 'Lose You to Love Me' Video Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Apple has released a one-minute clip of the video as part of its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, but the full video is available on Gomez's YouTube channel.
As noted by Billboard, the video was shot by noted music video director Sophie Muller.
Apple has released quite a few different types of photos and videos in its "Shot on iPhone" series, including stills, sports-themed videos, and short films. More recently, Apple has expanded the campaign to include musicains and bands on tour and even ASMR videos.