Selena Gomez's New 'Lose You to Love Me' Video Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday October 22, 2019 9:54 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Selena Gomez today released a new song and video entitled "Lose You to Love Me," and the entire video was shot in black and white using an iPhone 11 Pro.


Apple has released a one-minute clip of the video as part of its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, but the full video is available on Gomez's YouTube channel.


As noted by Billboard, the video was shot by noted music video director Sophie Muller.

Apple has released quite a few different types of photos and videos in its "Shot on iPhone" series, including stills, sports-themed videos, and short films. More recently, Apple has expanded the campaign to include musicains and bands on tour and even ASMR videos.

