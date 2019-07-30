Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone' Campaign Goes 'On Tour' With 16 Singers and Bands Around the World
As part of the campaign, Apple has shared three new videos that provide an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at concerts hosted by rock band Florence and the Machine, singer FKA twigs, and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington. The mini documentaries were shot by iPhone users, some with the help of "additional hardware and software."
In addition to YouTube, the videos will be available on Apple Music and IGTV.
Musicians and bands featured in the campaign include FKA twigs, Chai, Kacey Musgraves, Kamasi Washington, Florence and the Machine, Idles, Lizzo, Travis Scott, Tierra Whack, Leon Bridges, Skrillex, Sebastian Yatra, Jay de la Cueva, Gaye Su Akyol, Little Big, and Tyler, the Creator, according to Adweek.
Over the years, Apple has used its "Shot on iPhone" campaign to feature photos shot by everyday iPhone users, portraits of NHL players, the Cuban surfing community, the Chinese New Year, and much more.