Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone XS' Video Features Toronto Maple Leafs Stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner

Wednesday April 10, 2019 9:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has shared a new "Shot on iPhone XS" video featuring Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on its YouTube channel in the U.S. and Canada, just in time for the start of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight.


In the short clip, Matthews films a day in the life of Marner as the teammates travel, practice, greet fans, and more.

The Maple Leafs are set to face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN and CBC. The playoffs begin tonight with ten teams hitting the ice, including the President's Trophy winning Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.


Earlier this year, while in nearby San Jose for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, Matthews joined NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller at Apple's Infinite Loop campus to discuss how technology is improving the game of hockey.

[ 40 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 day ago at 09:44 am

These shot on iPhone videos are so boring...


Luckily we have thought-provoking and engaging comments like yours to help us weather the storm!
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
1 day ago at 09:44 am

These shot on iPhone videos are so boring...

And they're usually followed up with some behind-the-scenes video, featuring the vapid git who "directed" it. :rolleyes:

Do people really enjoy that kind of thing? Do they? Seriously, I'm curious! Because if so…

Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 day ago at 10:00 am
#LeafsForever
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
HiVolt
1 day ago at 11:18 am
I usually ignore these posts about "shot on iPhone"... But I was obviously intrigued, can you tell by my avatar?

Go Leafs Go! - it will be tough though.

Edit: WTF? At the end it says "additional hardware used". Well is it shot on iPhone or not?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
LordVic
1 day ago at 09:58 am

Golf Leafs Golf!


after June when they're drinkign beers from Lord Stanley's cup




I can dream ok?!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Attirex
1 day ago at 09:21 am
Go Bruins!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
1 day ago at 09:55 am
Golf Leafs Golf!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rmoliv
1 day ago at 09:31 am
These shot on iPhone videos are so boring...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
LordVic
1 day ago at 09:52 am

Go Bruins!


Them be fighting words...

we'll see you on the ice tomorrow night :p
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
HiVolt
1 day ago at 01:18 pm

Apple's advertising team is about as lackluster as paint drying these days. The videos during Jobs's time were truly engaging and fun. Mac vs PC ads etc.


I actually disliked the Mac vs PC ads. They were quirky and funny, they actually failed to show anything that the Mac could do better, all they did was attack the PC and its users - most of which could not afford the premium price the Mac commanded.

Sort of like political attack ads.
Rating: 3 Votes

