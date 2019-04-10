Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone XS' Video Features Toronto Maple Leafs Stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner
In the short clip, Matthews films a day in the life of Marner as the teammates travel, practice, greet fans, and more.
The Maple Leafs are set to face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN and CBC. The playoffs begin tonight with ten teams hitting the ice, including the President's Trophy winning Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Earlier this year, while in nearby San Jose for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, Matthews joined NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller at Apple's Infinite Loop campus to discuss how technology is improving the game of hockey.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
These shot on iPhone videos are so boring...
Luckily we have thought-provoking and engaging comments like yours to help us weather the storm!
These shot on iPhone videos are so boring...And they're usually followed up with some behind-the-scenes video, featuring the vapid git who "directed" it. :rolleyes:
Do people really enjoy that kind of thing? Do they? Seriously, I'm curious! Because if so…
Go Leafs Go! - it will be tough though.
Edit: WTF? At the end it says "additional hardware used". Well is it shot on iPhone or not?
Golf Leafs Golf!
after June when they're drinkign beers from Lord Stanley's cup
I can dream ok?!
Go Bruins!
Them be fighting words...
we'll see you on the ice tomorrow night :p
Apple's advertising team is about as lackluster as paint drying these days. The videos during Jobs's time were truly engaging and fun. Mac vs PC ads etc.
I actually disliked the Mac vs PC ads. They were quirky and funny, they actually failed to show anything that the Mac could do better, all they did was attack the PC and its users - most of which could not afford the premium price the Mac commanded.
Sort of like political attack ads.
