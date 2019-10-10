New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Everything New in iOS 13.2 Beta 2: Delete Apps From Home Screen, Emoji, Siri Privacy and More

Thursday October 10, 2019 11:33 am PDT by Juli Clover
The first beta of iOS 13.2 brought a handful of changes like Deep Fusion support, Announce Messages With Siri and HomePod handoff options, but iOS 13.2 beta 2 introduces even more significant changes.

There are new emoji and new Siri privacy settings as we outlined earlier today, but there are also some other smaller changes worth highlighting.

- Rearrange Apps - The "Rearrange Apps" option that pops up when 3D Touching or using a Haptic Touch on an app icon is now "Edit Home Screen."


- Delete Apps From Home Screen - There's a new option to delete apps right from the Home screen when pressing on them with a ‌Haptic Touch‌ or 3D Touch.


- New Emoji - iOS 13.2 beta 2 includes support for the Unicode 12 emoji with characters like yawning face, sloth, waffle, falafel, otter, and tons more.

Image via Emojipedia
- New Emoji Picker - When using a multi-person emoji, there's a new skin tone picker that lets you select a different skin tone for each person.


- ‌Siri‌ Privacy Splash Screen - When you first install iOS 13.2, there's a new splash screen that lets you opt out of sharing ‌Siri‌ and Dictation audio recordings with Apple.

- Delete ‌Siri‌ History - In the ‌Siri‌ section of the Settings app, there's a new ‌Siri‌ and Dictation option that lets you delete all of the ‌Siri‌ and Dictation history associated with your iPhone from Apple's servers.


- Audio Recordings - In the Analytics and Improvements section of the Privacy portion of the Settings app, there is a new toggle to opt out of sharing your audio recordings with Apple for the purpose of improving ‌Siri‌.


- AirPods Animation - In the last beta, we found images that reveal the design of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌. This beta includes an animation that will walk users through changing the noise cancelation options on the new ‌AirPods‌. Noise cancelation is one of the features expected to be included with the new earbuds.


- Video Recording - When capturing video on the new iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models, you can change the resolution and the frames per seconds settings of the video directly in the Camera app. To do so, tap on the small icons that are located at the top left of the interface. Resolution and FPS can be changed independently depending on where you tap.


Know of a feature that's new in iOS 13.2 beta 2 that we left out? Make sure to let us know in the comments and we'll update this article.

[ 30 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
techsantos
57 minutes ago at 11:35 am
I've been waiting 84 years to be able to change recording settings within the camera app. What am I going to complain about now?
Rating: 21 Votes
Avatar
shanson27
43 minutes ago at 11:49 am
you can now change the resolution and the frames per seconds settings of the video directly in the Camera app ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iOSBeta/comments/dg1nfc/feature_ios_132_developer_beta_2_introduces/').


Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Loudsilvereel
48 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Yay they fixed the super annoying bug when scrolling in the Settings app and you accidentally hit one of the information hyperlinks, and it pops open an information page, e.g in the Siri settings and also in parts of the Home app
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
alpi123
50 minutes ago at 11:42 am
The new delete app feature and being able to change the video settings within the camera app are nice touches.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
StellarVixen
51 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Unnecessary complication of Home Screen menu.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
YoitsTmac
50 minutes ago at 11:41 am


I've been waiting 84 years to be able to change recording settings within the camera app. What am I going to complain about now?

you can complain that it's only on iPhone 11 models, even though there are a large number of models that have multiple recording options. I'm not on the beta, but that's what the post makes it sound like. It's incredibly frustrating to have to go so out of my way to change such a simple setting.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
shanson27
38 minutes ago at 11:54 am


You can still complain that in the native camera app, there's no option yet, to

- manually turn on night mode QUOTE]


I don’t want to scroll through different modes, sorry !
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iSunrise
42 minutes ago at 11:50 am


I've been waiting 84 years to be able to change recording settings within the camera app. What am I going to complain about now?

You can still complain that in the native camera app, there's no option yet, to

- change to RAW
- or record RAW with any lense
- manually turn on night mode whenever you feel like you need more exposure (ex. sharper)
...

We can dream...though.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]