Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Adds Option to Delete Siri History and Opt Out of Sharing Audio Recordings in iOS 13.2
Earlier this year, it was discovered that Apple hired contractors to listen to a small percentage of anonymized Siri recordings to evaluate Siri 's responses with the purpose of improving the assistant's accuracy and reliability.
A report from one of those contractors who spoke to The Guardian said that the employees working on Siri "regularly" heard "confidential details" while listening to the audio recordings. The contractor also criticized Apple for not making it clear to consumers that some of their Siri recordings were being used for evaluation purposes.
Following the report, Apple suspended its Siri grading practices and told users that it would introduce tools allowing them to opt out of sharing their audio recordings.
iOS 13.2 brings multiple Siri-related privacy features as promised. When installing iOS 13.2, there's a new splash screen to opt out of sharing audio recordings, with Apple clearly explaining how those recordings are used.
Help Improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store and review audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions on this iPhone and on any connected Apple Watch or HomePod. You can change this later in the settings for each device.In the Privacy section of the Settings app, there is indeed an option to turn off the "Improve Siri & Dictation" setting, plus there's a new setting in the Siri section of the Settings app that lets recordings be deleted entirely.
This data is not associated with your Apple ID, and will only be stored for a limited period.
Delete Siri & Dictation interactions currently associated with this iPhone from Apple servers. Data that has been sampled to help improve Siri and Dictation is no longer associated with this iPhone and will not be deleted.In addition to these new Siri and Dictation-related privacy features added in iOS 13.2, Apple also says that it is making further changes to its human grading process that will minimize the amount of data that reviewers have access to. Apple also no longer plans to use contractors to do the work.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Well done!
I don’t mind sharing the information with Apple as long as it helps the software work but I can understand why many iPhone users would not want to share that information with Apple considering the recent news that contractors listened in on Siri recordings...
To me, this is part of the heart of the matter for many of the companies. *I* do mind. I would much rather the platforms get better a little less quickly than give up privacy in this regard. But I realize others disagree. So the best thing is for companies to offer the choice. If Apple hits a road-block for an offering there is no way around, then I think they should have a toggle that says effectively "if you turn this on, Siri will be better in these ways. But in these ways, you will have less privacy. It is up to you."
I know companies like Apple could easily survive as a business doing this as they make money in other ways. But for a company like Facebook, they simply would have to cease operating the way they currently do. There might be "two" Facebooks as a result, which would be entirely fine with me but probably not with many others.
[ Read All Comments ]