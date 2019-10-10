New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iOS 13.2 Beta 2 Brings New Emojis

Thursday October 10, 2019 10:23 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 13.2 update, and the beta adds new emoji characters that are part of the Unicode 12 emoji release.

Apple previewed its new emoji earlier this year, and now the new options are set to roll out when iOS 13.2 becomes available. Unicode 12 adds 59 new emoji characters, 75 when gender variations are counted, and 230 when gender variations and skin tones are counted.

Image via Emojipedia
Orangutan, sloth, otter, skunk, and flamingo are the new animals included in the update, while new food items include garlic, onion, waffle, falafel, butter, oyster, beverage box, maté, and ice cube.


New faces, gestures, and poses include yawning face, pinching hand, person kneeling, person standing, and new people holding hands options that are both gender and skin tone inclusive.


Several new accessibility-related emojis are included, such as ear with hearing aid, deaf person, mechanical arm/leg, person with cane, person in wheelchair, guide dog, wheelchair (manual and motorized), and probing cane.


Other miscellaneous emoji include Hindu Temple, auto rickshaw, parachute, ringed planet, diving mask, yo-yo, kite, safety vest, sari, one-piece swimsuit, briefs, shorts, ballet shoes, banjo, diya lamp, axe, drop of blood, bandage, stethoscope, chair, razor, white heart, and circles and squares in various new colors.


A full list of emoji that are included in the update can be found on the Emojipedia site. It's not entirely clear yet when iOS 13.2 will come out because we're only at the second beta, but it could see a late October or early November release.

[ 43 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
fishcharlie
31 minutes ago at 10:26 am
If only they added the option to remove Memoji Stickers that display to the left of the recent emoji keyboard section...
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
23 minutes ago at 10:34 am


I mean to the left, not to the right!


that, my friend, is an oyster!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
JPack
29 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Nice.

Fixing the most important stuff. Props to the emoji team. Hope the team get assigned even more resources.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
scottcampbell
31 minutes ago at 10:26 am
I need to be able to have a favorites folder, AKA, the 10 emoji I will actually use.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
az431
19 minutes ago at 10:38 am


Nice.

Fixing the most important stuff. Props to the emoji team. Hope the team get assigned even more resources.


Pretty certain the people who work on emoji art are not software of hardware engineers, but kudos for posting the most senseless opinion so far.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
trinec
22 minutes ago at 10:35 am
finally, while my battery drains and my mail client won't show up new mails, I'm able to post new emojis! This is the future and the eco system I ever wanted - oh wait, Animoji are still not usable outside of i*OS... ****, probably I still need to work
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
20 minutes ago at 10:37 am


I need to be able to have a favorites folder, AKA, the 10 emoji I will actually use.


The "Recents" group does that for you automatically, doesn't it?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Substance90
22 minutes ago at 10:35 am
More combinations of people holding hands pls.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
30 minutes ago at 10:27 am
i was going to give the usual "who needs this crap" rant, but oyster!! that i will use!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mozumder
30 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Seems like a lot of complex picture detail in emoji design. Wish they went back to the original emoji design (from NTT DOCOMO) where emojis were more symbols instead of pictures.

Simple is better than complicated.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]