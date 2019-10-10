Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
macOS Catalina Now Available
iOS 13.2 Beta 2 Brings New Emojis
Apple previewed its new emoji earlier this year, and now the new options are set to roll out when iOS 13.2 becomes available. Unicode 12 adds 59 new emoji characters, 75 when gender variations are counted, and 230 when gender variations and skin tones are counted.
Orangutan, sloth, otter, skunk, and flamingo are the new animals included in the update, while new food items include garlic, onion, waffle, falafel, butter, oyster, beverage box, maté, and ice cube.
New faces, gestures, and poses include yawning face, pinching hand, person kneeling, person standing, and new people holding hands options that are both gender and skin tone inclusive.
Several new accessibility-related emojis are included, such as ear with hearing aid, deaf person, mechanical arm/leg, person with cane, person in wheelchair, guide dog, wheelchair (manual and motorized), and probing cane.
Other miscellaneous emoji include Hindu Temple, auto rickshaw, parachute, ringed planet, diving mask, yo-yo, kite, safety vest, sari, one-piece swimsuit, briefs, shorts, ballet shoes, banjo, diya lamp, axe, drop of blood, bandage, stethoscope, chair, razor, white heart, and circles and squares in various new colors.
A full list of emoji that are included in the update can be found on the Emojipedia site. It's not entirely clear yet when iOS 13.2 will come out because we're only at the second beta, but it could see a late October or early November release.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I mean to the left, not to the right!
that, my friend, is an oyster!
Fixing the most important stuff. Props to the emoji team. Hope the team get assigned even more resources.
Nice.
Fixing the most important stuff. Props to the emoji team. Hope the team get assigned even more resources.
Pretty certain the people who work on emoji art are not software of hardware engineers, but kudos for posting the most senseless opinion so far.
I need to be able to have a favorites folder, AKA, the 10 emoji I will actually use.
The "Recents" group does that for you automatically, doesn't it?
Simple is better than complicated.
[ Read All Comments ]