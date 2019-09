One of the new features set to officially launch in iOS 13.1 next week is "Audio Sharing," which lets you share the audio that you hear from your iPhone with another user.While this feature was initially announced as being supported only for AirPods and Powerbeats Pro with Apple's H1 chip, it will also be coming to all Beats headphones that use a W1 chip, including Beats Studio3 Wireless, BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Solo3 Wireless (via Engadget ).Engadget says the update for Beats headphones will arrive on September 23, although iOS 13.1 won't be released until the following day.