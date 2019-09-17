New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Have Accounted for Combined 55% of Pre-Orders

Tuesday September 17, 2019 9:19 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Yesterday, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders have been better than expected so far, noting that demand for the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models is particularly strong in the United States due to trade-in and financing options.


In a follow-up research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo now specifies that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have accounted for 55 percent of pre-orders to date. By extension, that would mean the lower-priced iPhone 11 has comprised 45 percent of pre-orders.

Kuo notes that shipment volumes of the higher-end OLED display models are "better than last year." A year ago, he estimated the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would account for a combined 40-45 percent of 2018 iPhone lineup shipments.

While the iPhone 11 should be the best-selling iPhone of the 2019 lineup, Apple's push towards monthly installments like the iPhone Upgrade Program may be convincing more customers to opt for the higher-priced models, as the $999-plus price tags are less steep when they are spread out over two years.

Apple no longer shares iPhone pre-order figures, nor has it ever disclosed iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, so it is unclear how Kuo's "survey" results are determined, but Apple's online shipping estimates are one factor.

In today's note, Kuo also reiterated that 2020 iPhones will feature 3D sensing time-of-flight rear cameras with 7P lenses.

xpiogus
xpiogus
43 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Apple is doomed ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Rating: 6 Votes
Seanm87
Seanm87
29 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Misleading though. The people that buy iPhones on release day are the hardcore fans that want the latest and greatest. Expect it to shift quite significantly the other way as the year progresses.
Rating: 5 Votes
TMRJIJ
TMRJIJ
38 minutes ago at 09:26 am
The 'Pro' moniker is the Money-maker. That's a fact. Nobody clamors for the iPad Air or MacBook Air either. They get the Pro models regardless of how NOT pro they are. Some of these Posers are in this very forum.

- Not a Pro. Just a mediocre AASP Technician/Developer
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
29 minutes ago at 09:34 am

Phone debt is such a silly thing. Even if it is 0% APR through a carrier or Apple, it is still debt. People buying things that they can't afford otherwise.

My sister is trading in her XS for an 11. I'm like, why? Why be perpetually paying for a phone? And why put yourself in debt over a cell phone?


How is it debt if the payments are being taken from someone’s checking account? How is it debt when someone has the funds to pay for it in full, but would rather spread it out?

You think everyone who finances an iPhone is in debt? Also, the 11 is a nice upgrade from the XS. Is it night and day? No. But people can buy whatever they want, whenever they want.

I think you have a misconception and misunderstanding of this whole concept.
Rating: 4 Votes
kemal
kemal
40 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Yikes! The Pro is outselling the lower priced model? People do like their cameras and Paris Green.
Rating: 4 Votes
archvile
archvile
35 minutes ago at 09:29 am

Apple is doomed ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

55% of 100 is still 55. Without knowing actual sales numbers (which they don't announce anymore) then we know nothing outside of speculation and extrapolation.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
41 minutes ago at 09:23 am
I think this year’s iPhone will sell very well. As will next year. And possible the year after that...

I do wonder what the future of iPhone looks like though. I’m sure they have a bunch of other stuff up their sleeve for the future.
Rating: 3 Votes
aero7
aero7
33 minutes ago at 09:31 am
What people say: WE WANT CHEAPER IPHONES!!!1111
What people do: buy the most expensive iphones
Rating: 2 Votes
thermal
thermal
38 minutes ago at 09:26 am
If this year's iPhones sell well, next years will likely do even better. With strong sales and expansion into services, Apple is secure for the immediate future.
Rating: 2 Votes
archvile
archvile
37 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Phone debt is such a silly thing. Even if it is 0% APR through a carrier or Apple, it is still debt. People buying things that they can't afford otherwise.

My sister is trading in her XS for an 11. I'm like, why? Why be perpetually paying for a phone? And why put yourself in debt over a cell phone?
Rating: 2 Votes

