Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Kuo: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Have Accounted for Combined 55% of Pre-Orders
In a follow-up research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo now specifies that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have accounted for 55 percent of pre-orders to date. By extension, that would mean the lower-priced iPhone 11 has comprised 45 percent of pre-orders.
Kuo notes that shipment volumes of the higher-end OLED display models are "better than last year." A year ago, he estimated the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would account for a combined 40-45 percent of 2018 iPhone lineup shipments.
While the iPhone 11 should be the best-selling iPhone of the 2019 lineup, Apple's push towards monthly installments like the iPhone Upgrade Program may be convincing more customers to opt for the higher-priced models, as the $999-plus price tags are less steep when they are spread out over two years.
Apple no longer shares iPhone pre-order figures, nor has it ever disclosed iPhone sales on a model-by-model basis, so it is unclear how Kuo's "survey" results are determined, but Apple's online shipping estimates are one factor.
In today's note, Kuo also reiterated that 2020 iPhones will feature 3D sensing time-of-flight rear cameras with 7P lenses.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
- Not a Pro. Just a mediocre AASP Technician/Developer
Phone debt is such a silly thing. Even if it is 0% APR through a carrier or Apple, it is still debt. People buying things that they can't afford otherwise.
My sister is trading in her XS for an 11. I'm like, why? Why be perpetually paying for a phone? And why put yourself in debt over a cell phone?
How is it debt if the payments are being taken from someone’s checking account? How is it debt when someone has the funds to pay for it in full, but would rather spread it out?
You think everyone who finances an iPhone is in debt? Also, the 11 is a nice upgrade from the XS. Is it night and day? No. But people can buy whatever they want, whenever they want.
I think you have a misconception and misunderstanding of this whole concept.
Apple is doomed ¯\_(ツ)_/¯55% of 100 is still 55. Without knowing actual sales numbers (which they don't announce anymore) then we know nothing outside of speculation and extrapolation.
I do wonder what the future of iPhone looks like though. I’m sure they have a bunch of other stuff up their sleeve for the future.
What people do: buy the most expensive iphones
My sister is trading in her XS for an 11. I'm like, why? Why be perpetually paying for a phone? And why put yourself in debt over a cell phone?
[ Read All Comments ]