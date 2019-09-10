New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of Today's iPhone Event

Tuesday September 10, 2019 4:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has taken its online store down ahead of its "By Innovation Only" event today at Steve Jobs Theater, where the company is widely expected to unveil new iPhone and Apple Watch models.


Beyond that, wild cards include a 10.2-inch iPad, a new Apple TV, an iPad Pro refresh, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, but some of these products may be reserved for an October event, which Apple has held in two out of the last three years.

Alongside hardware announcements, Apple should provide release dates for iOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 by the end of tomorrow, either during its keynote or on its website. Apple may also detail pricing and availability for its upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

What to Expect at Apple's September 2019 Event: New iPhones, Apple Watch Models, Services Updates, and More

Apple often takes its online store down ahead of its media events as a way of generating hype ahead of new products and accessories. It should come back online moments after Apple's keynote ends.

Apple will provide a live stream of its keynote on its website, through its Apple Events app for the Apple TV, and even on YouTube for the first time. MacRumors will have up-to-the-minute coverage of all of Apple's announcements on our website and via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.


Mac users can get MacRumors headlines delivered to their desktops instantly by enabling Safari push notifications.

MacRumors readers can follow along in our forums, which are a great place to discuss the announcements before, during, and after the event. Be sure to keep tabs on the iPhone and Apple Watch sections in particular.

Apple's keynote begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Avatar
Howard2k
55 minutes ago at 04:06 am
It’s 2019 Apple. No need to take the store down for updates.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
46 minutes ago at 04:15 am
I don't care what anybody says, this is still one of the most exciting days of the year for me. Apple has done a superb job at making the iPhone my most personal material possession. No matter how "lame" or "underwhelming" the updates might be, I'm still going to buy it because it's simply the latest and greatest and I'd want nothing less for myself.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
alpi123
52 minutes ago at 04:09 am

It’s 2019 Apple. No need to take the store down for updates.

It hypes people up. Also makes them wait to see the new products before they decide to buy the old generation.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Rojaaemon
32 minutes ago at 04:29 am
US online store is still open in my time zone.

Let me know if you need anything!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
dsampley
55 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Am I the only one not excited about what is rumored to be announced today?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bazooka-joe
43 minutes ago at 04:18 am
UK store is still up.....correction No it aint :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
RyanFromQA
58 minutes ago at 04:04 am
It’s not even rumored but I’m hoping for a silent Mac mini refresh to the 9th gen chips
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Roscorito
49 minutes ago at 04:12 am

Doesn't seem like an exciting presentation today but I'll update. I'm hoping (probably against the odds) that they'll announce Mac Pro availability to purchase though too.

also, where's the "it's happening" guy?

Apple did leak on their own website that the Mac Pro was due in September, so I’m still hopeful for some Mac action today. That and the possibility of a ‘one more thing’ product X is why I’m watching.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Blackstick
1 hour ago at 04:01 am
Lots of colorful Apple logos lately...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
56 minutes ago at 04:05 am
I use a Next plan that puts me in position to replace each year so I will likely get the new phone. This year though, I will order the next morning and it gets here whenever. I don’t think I will have to wait that long. No need to be up at 2AM.
Rating: 2 Votes

