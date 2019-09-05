Apple Updates Apple TV Special Event App Ahead of September 10 iPhone Debut

Apple is planning to live stream the "By Innovation Only" event, and the live stream will be available through the aforementioned Events app and on Apple's Events website.
The live stream will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is Cupertino's local time. On the east coast, it will start at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Apple is set to show off three new iPhones with upgraded camera capabilities, new Apple Watch models, and perhaps a few additional surprises such as the rumored "Apple Tag."
For those unable to watch the live stream, MacRumors will provide full event coverage both on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
We'll also be providing a spoiler-free article that will offer up a direct link to the presentation for those who plan to watch it at a later time but don't want to see spoilers.