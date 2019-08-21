Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Second Rumor Claims 2019 iPhones Will Come With USB-C Chargers
😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx— ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019
Hong Kong website ChargerLAB claimed in a tweet that Apple will do away with its original 5-watt charger and instead include a USB-C charger that will enable twice-as-fast iPhone charging times without ditching the Lightning connector. The leak is said to have been confirmed by a "high level executive," according to the site.
ChargerLAB has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple rumors. The site incorrectly claimed the USB-C charger would be coming to last year's OLED iPhones, although Apple did debut a USB-C charger in its 2018 iPad Pro models, which now feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning.
ChargerLAB also claimed in January that Apple's ill-fated AirPower had entered mass production – the wireless charging mat was in fact canceled by the company in March.
Despite that, its latest charging claim does at least have precedent. Japanese site Mac Otakara said in April that Apple could include an 18W USB-C power adapter with the 2019 iPhones along with a USB-C to Lightning cable.
It's not clear if this is accurate, however, as a different report from Mac Otakara said Apple would continue to include a 5W charger with a USB-A to Lightning cable with the 2019 iPhone lineup.
Either way, we'll know soon enough. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone lineup at a media event next month – most likely on September 10, if an iOS 13 beta screenshot is anything to go by. Like the 2018 iPhones, the new lineup is expected to consist of 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED devices alongside a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that's more affordable.
The new iPhones will look largely similar to last year's models, with the exception of new rear camera setups. We don't know for sure what Apple will call the new iPhones, but iPhone 11 is a possibility for the iPhone XS successors. For more on what's expected in 2019, make sure to check out our comprehensive iPhone roundup.
