New iPhones to Debut on September 10 According to File Found in iOS 13 Beta 7

Thursday August 15, 2019 12:22 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the seventh beta of iOS 13, and an image hidden within the update suggest Apple is going to hold an event to show off new iPhones on Tuesday, September 10.

An iOS 13 screenshot in the beta, covertly named "HoldForRelease," features the Calendar app with the date set to Tuesday the 10th.


The screenshot was originally found by iHelpBR, and the site points out that a similar screenshot was found last year ahead of the September 12 iPhone event with a September 12 date.

September 10 is a very likely date for the iPhone event based on the dates of past iPhone events, and we would be surprised were it not held on that date. Almost all iPhone events in recent history have been held during the second week of September, and generally on Tuesdays.

Last week's Wednesday, September 12 event was an anomaly because September 11 fell on a Tuesday and Apple prefers Tuesday or Wednesday to Monday in order to give members of the media time to travel.

We've also heard the September 10 date bandied about from multiple sources that have contacted us. All three new iPhones are expected to debut at the event and see a release shortly after. Last year, the iPhone XS and XS Max were released in September ahead of the iPhone XR, which came in October.

With the iPhone event likely to be held on September 10, pre-orders for the new devices could take place on September 13 with a launch to follow on September 20. Apple often releases iOS updates two days ahead of when new iPhones become available, so iOS 13 could be released on September 18.

tito2020
I’m not buying another phone with an intel chip. I prefer to be able to talk on the phone versus dropped calls and texts that hang for minutes before sending with “2 bars of lte”.

One job Apple, make a phone that can compete with other phones at being a phone.

Show me the watch series 5

Simple don't buy apple solves your problems
AngerDanger
What's the purpose of this image? I mean, aside from being embedded in a beta to leak the iPhone release date…
stanman64
I wish we could remove the app titles like in this screen shot in iOS 13! Looks so clean.
D.T.
Who cares. Just another S year.



Well, technically it's back to a non-S flavor, though I guess the XS MAX was introduced on a tock ... X (tick), the XS / XS Max (tock), so a tack?


:D
guerro
Is it too much to ask for a normal sized phone for around $500? I am still using my 6s. Would like slightly more screen without larger size.
brinary001
Keeping the same morbid notch, lightning port, that hideous camera design and maybe a few "nice to have" features, and of course whatever the gimmick is this year. Yawn. I'll almost certainly be skipping this year's iPhone. I'm much more interested in the Galaxy Note 10 or the Pixel 4. Far better looking phones and certainly much better tech, especially the cameras and displays.
WRChris
I’m not buying another phone with an intel chip. I prefer to be able to talk on the phone versus dropped calls and texts that hang for minutes before sending with “2 bars of lte”.

One job Apple, make a phone that can compete with other phones at being a phone.

Show me the watch series 5
acblue94
Who cares. Just another S year.
tigerintank
Apple marketing at work. "leaked' file gets those in the know talking
