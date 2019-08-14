Deals Spotlight: 2019 iPad Air Discounted to New Low Prices (Up to $52 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This includes both Wi-Fi and cellular devices, with prices starting at $579 for the 64GB cellular iPad Air and rising from there. As a note, every price listed below is the current lowest-ever price for these models.
2019 iPad Air Sale
- Wi-Fi, 256 GB - $599, down from $649 ($50 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 64 GB - $579, down from $629 ($50 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256 GB - $727, down from $779 ($52 off, lowest ever)
