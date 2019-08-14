Deals Spotlight: 2019 iPad Air Discounted to New Low Prices (Up to $52 Off)

Wednesday August 14, 2019 6:40 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
The latest iPad Air is receiving a notable discount this week at Amazon, with up to $52 off select models of the 2019 tablet.

This includes both Wi-Fi and cellular devices, with prices starting at $579 for the 64GB cellular iPad Air and rising from there. As a note, every price listed below is the current lowest-ever price for these models.

2019 iPad Air Sale


Apple updated the iPad Air in March 2019 with a new 10.5-inch display, Touch ID, headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

