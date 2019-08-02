Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Card App Expected on iPad, Barclaycard Visa No Longer Offers Apple Rewards
The report claims that the iPad will have a dedicated app for signing up for and managing the Apple Card, as confirmed by hidden iOS 12.4 references uncovered by developer Steve Moser. This is because the Wallet app, where the Apple Card will usually be found, is limited to the iPhone and iPod touch.
Meanwhile, in new terms disclosed this week, the report adds that Apple Card holders will be offered standalone financing plans for select purchases, in addition to the ability to carry a revolving balance. This could possibly allow users to make a large purchase and pay it off over a set period of time for a fixed monthly fee.
Last, the report notes that the Barclaycard Visa no longer offers Apple rewards, such as $50 worth of Apple Store or iTunes gift cards to new customers and three points per dollar spent on Apple products. The card remains available for now with special financing rates for qualifying Apple purchases.
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the Apple Card will launch in August in the United States, but he did not provide a specific date. In a previous report, Gurman said the Apple Card will be available as early as the first half of the month.
I wonder how the iPad app will look. Probably much nicer on a larger screen.
They need to just launch it already! Lol
Capitalizing on consumer financial idiocy is what this credit card is boasting about.
Yeah I’d say every company’s goal is to capitalize on a consumer’s wants, needs or idiocy. Apple isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. Relax.
