Apple's 2019 256GB MacBook Air Includes Slower SSD Than 2018 Model

Monday July 15, 2019 9:30 am PDT by Juli Clover
The 2019 MacBook Air, refreshed last week, appears to have a slower SSD than the 2018 MacBook Air, according to testing by French site Consomac. Using testing with the Blackmagic Disk Speed benchmarking test, the site found that the read speeds of the new SSD are lower.

A test of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage demonstrated write speeds of 1GB/s and read speeds of 1.3GB/s. An equivalent model released in 2018 featured write speeds of 920MB/s and read speeds of 2GB/s. While write speeds are on par with the older machine (and are even slightly better), read speeds have dropped 35 percent.


Consomac also saw write speeds of 500MB/s in the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air and read speeds of 1.3GB/s, but this is similar to the performance of the 128GB 2018 MacBook Air as that machine also featured large differences between read and write performance. Higher capacity SSDs were not tested, but may display the same slight decline in performance.

The 2019 MacBook Air features an updated True Tone display and a price drop, starting at $1,099 instead of $1,199. Students are able to get the new machine even cheaper, with the MacBook Air now priced at $999 with educational pricing.

It's possible Apple went with slower SSD performance in order to drop the MacBook Air's price to a more affordable level, and it's not a change that most MacBook Air users are likely to notice in day to day usage of the machine, especially those upgrading from a much older model.

Avatar
BigBoy2018
21 minutes ago at 09:39 am
The read and write speeds of SSD's are overrated. What matters a lot more in real world use is the access times.

Pretty much ANY SSD has an access speeds 100 times that of a spinning hard drive, and that's where the real payoff is.

Only if you're copying super large files might you start to see the benefit of crazy fast read/write speeds. And even then, only if you're copying that super large file from and equally fast drive (otherwise the source drive will be the bottleneck).
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
SoN1NjA
27 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Alright guys let’s pretend to act surprised

Those price cuts had to come from somewhere :rolleyes:
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Elyzien
25 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Does not matter how slow the SSD is when the CPU drops power by 50% because it is always over heating. You know why it is called the MacBook "Air", cuz you have to blow air on it while it is in use.

I always have fans blowing on my Gold Air & I have to use a fan control software to increase the internal fan; Apple has the fan trigger point too low!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
26 minutes ago at 09:34 am
improvement after improvement!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
18 minutes ago at 09:42 am
#courage
#courage
Avatar
joueboy
15 minutes ago at 09:45 am
One way or the other Apple will screw you. Thanks Tim!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
project_2501
24 minutes ago at 09:36 am
one thing I'd love to go back to 2015 .... the keyboard
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
twocents
26 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I knew there was a catch! Surely Apple hadn't changed their business model that much with the price drops on MBA/MBP and cutting prices on customizations. Something had to give
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Pelea
25 minutes ago at 09:35 am
This is good news! Even though it may be slower, I’m sure apple managed to make the ssd thinner leading to better battery life! Thank you apple for innovating as always
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
NMBob
24 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Users weren't going to notice the slower speeds in day-to-day usage...until now. :) I like this civilization. Always entertaining.
Rating: 1 Votes

