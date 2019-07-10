Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Angela Ahrendts Says Apple Store Employee Retention Rate Rose to Historic High of Nearly 89% During Her Tenure
"I don't feel that Apple retail is facing near the headwinds that maybe a lot of other retailers are because we've spent the last five years almost changing and evolving, and refocusing if you will," added Ahrendts, citing strong retention rates, redesigned stores, improved communication tools, and more.
Of course, with Apple being one of the world's largest companies, Ahrendts admitted that "there's a challenge a day."
"I think when you run a business that big and that global, and nearly 70,000 employees when I left, there's a challenge a day. I think that if it is a challenge, it's your job to fix the challenge. So when I came in, there were a lot of systems that weren't connected, there wasn't a way to communicate."
Under Ahrendts, Apple introduced new communication tools for its retail employees, including a "Hello" app that provides a daily summary of "need to know" information and a "Loop" app that allows retail employees to share useful tips and tricks amongst each other to help do their jobs better.
Ahrendts also reflected on being recruited by Apple CEO Tim Cook, her early days at Apple, her vision of the retail industry as a whole, and much more. The full interview can be listened to on SoundCloud or Apple Podcasts.
Ahrendts left Apple in April. Her position was filled by Apple's longtime human resources chief Deirdre O'Brien, who now oversees both HR and retail.
Employee retention isn’t the same as Apple retail flourishing.
Plus, people might have been staying for the wrong reasons...like a cush job with little responsibility.
Until we get the numbers for Apple retail stores, we can only speculate they struggled enough for Apple to make a change.
Here comes the anti Angela Ahrendts posts....It’s unfortunate she gets a bad rap. And often times for things not totally in her control. What most people complain about is the stores being too crowded. There isn’t really a way to solve for that outside of building a lot more stores. How much say did Angela have in the number of new stores built? Did she get to make that decision or was it something Cook and the board had to sign off on?
This is news?On a Mac-centric site, of course it is. Those who don’t like Ms. Ahrendts will probably not click/read or post :)
Plus, people might have been staying for the wrong reasons...like a cush job with little responsibility.
Until we get the numbers for Apple retail stores, we can only speculate they struggled enough for Apple to make a change.
Hopefully Apple will add/expand as necessary and seek to improve the customer experience as much as they did the employee experience.
