Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pros Hit New Low Prices, Starting at $1,649.99 ($149 Off)

Monday June 17, 2019 7:27 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is offering the latest MacBook Pro at a new all-time-low price, with savings of up to $199 off original prices. Across the board these are the best deals available online from the major Apple resellers for the all-new MacBook Pro.

The 2019 MacBook Pros start at $1,649.99 for the 256GB 13-inch model, beating discounts on the same models that appeared last week by $50. You can also save on a 15-inch MacBook Pro, discounted by $199 in this week's sale.

Amazon's 2019 MacBook Pro Sale


Apple updated the MacBook Pro line last month, and these models all have a Touch Bar, updated keyboard, and new 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors. If you're on the hunt for more discounts and bargains as the week begins, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup, which now includes our latest exclusive discount partnership with Twelve South.

