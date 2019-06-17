Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pros Hit New Low Prices, Starting at $1,649.99 ($149 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 2019 MacBook Pros start at $1,649.99 for the 256GB 13-inch model, beating discounts on the same models that appeared last week by $50. You can also save on a 15-inch MacBook Pro, discounted by $199 in this week's sale.
Amazon's 2019 MacBook Pro Sale
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $1,649.99, down from $1,799.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $1,849.99, down from $1,999.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 15-inch, 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,199.99, down from $2,399.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)