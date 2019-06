Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pros Hit New Low Prices, Starting at $1,649.99 ($149 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon's 2019 MacBook Pro Sale

Amazon is offering the latest MacBook Pro at a new all-time-low price, with savings of up to $199 off original prices. Across the board these are the best deals available online from the major Apple resellers for the all-new MacBook Pro.The 2019 MacBook Pros start at $1,649.99 for the 256GB 13-inch model, beating discounts on the same models that appeared last week by $50. You can also save on a 15-inch MacBook Pro, discounted by $199 in this week's sale.Apple updated the MacBook Pro line last month, and these models all have a Touch Bar, updated keyboard, and new 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors. If you're on the hunt for more discounts and bargains as the week begins, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup , which now includes our latest exclusive discount partnership with Twelve South.