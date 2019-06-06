Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
macOS Catalina's 'Sidecar' Feature for Turning the iPad Into a Second Display Limited to Newer Macs
Apple hasn't yet provided details on which devices will work with Sidecar, but developer Steve Troughton-Smith was able to find some details by digging into macOS Catalina's code.
As it turns out, Sidecar is limited to many of Apple's newer Macs, and the devices listed below will be able to use it.
- Late 2015 27" iMac or newer
- 2017 iMac Pro
- Mid 2016 MacBook Pro or newer
- Late 2018 Mac mini or newer
- Late 2018 MacBook Air or newer
- Early 2016 MacBook or newer
- 2019 Mac Pro
Sidecar supports iMac 27" (Late 2015) or newer, MacBook Pro (2016) or newer, mac Mini (2018), Mac Pro (2019), MacBook Air (2018) , MacBook (Early 2016 or newer), and blacklists all the devices in the screenshot pic.twitter.com/DHNDyI98WV— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2019
There's no word on whether all iPads will work with Sidecar, or if there will be limitations on that end as well. iPadOS, required for Sidecar, runs on The iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad mini 4 and later, the 5th-generation iPad and later, and all iPad Pro models.
The oldest of these iPads, the iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2, use A8 and A8X chips respectively, while the newer models all use more powerful chips.
Update: According to a MacRumors reader who has used the feature, Sidecar works well with the iPad Air 2, which means it should also work with all other iPads that are compatible with iOS 13.
The Mac Pro that you can go into the stores and buy right now isn't supported!
Typical Apple move.
It's not about performance.
If a 2018 MacBook Air can do it, how can any retina MacBook Pro not be about to do it performance wise??
Not to mention 2013 Mac Pro
I’d wager it involves the T2 chip somehow
I'll take that wager (and your money), since iMacs don't have a T2 chip nor do pre-2018 MBPs.
Disappointing, very disappointing. My mid 2015 15 inch MB PRo. Don't tell me an i7 and a dedicated Radeon graphics card can't handle Sidecar...
They have to boost their failing marketshare somehow. Force upgrades to make business appear better than it actually is.
