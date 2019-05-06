New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

'Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard' is Apple's First iPhone Game Since 2008

Monday May 6, 2019 7:46 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend, where he said he is "thrilled" that billionaire Warren Buffett is an investor in the iPhone maker.


At the start of the shareholder meeting, Cook made a cameo appearance in a humorous short film in which Buffett visits a top-secret lab at Apple to try to come up with ideas for an app and other inventions, including a time machine where Buffett tells his childhood self to buy Apple stock, according to CNN.

Cook ultimately suggests a newspaper-tossing iPhone game. Buffett was a childhood newspaper carrier who for years held newspaper-tossing contests during the annual meeting, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

As it turns out, the game is actually real.


Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard, a free download on the App Store, tasks players with flinging newspapers to collect Warren Bucks. The game gradually increases in difficulty as players make their way from Omaha to Apple's hometown of Cupertino, California, including a visit to Apple Park.
Think you can toss a newspaper like the legendary Warren Buffett? Test your paper-flinging skills as you make your way from the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, all the way to Cupertino, California. Avoid vehicles and birds as you deliver papers to buildings near and far. Will anyone collect enough Warren Bucks to dethrone the Paper Wizard? Probably not.
While the game's developer is listed as Wildlife Designs, Inc on the App Store, the app is copyrighted, maintained, and operated by Apple according to its terms and conditions, making this the first game Apple has developed for the iPhone since Texas Hold'em back when the App Store launched in 2008.


In an interview with CNBC, Cook said Buffett has made it clear he does not invest in technology companies, meaning he "obviously views Apple as a consumer company." Cook also said Apple acquires a company every two to three weeks on average, including 20 to 25 companies in the last six months.

Avatar
smaffei
1 day ago at 07:53 am
Wow! So, Apple makes a game just to kiss a huge supporting investor's ass?!? Do we need anymore proof of who Apple is oriented towards? It's not the consumer.

And, Tim, it's not an original idea. It's called "Paperboy" and Atari did it better in 1985!
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
macduke
1 day ago at 08:00 am
This. This is the moment I've been waiting for. This is the first time that I can unequivocally say it:

Steve Jobs would never let this happen.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
Wiesenlooser
1 day ago at 07:49 am
This is embrassing.
Rating: 27 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
1 day ago at 08:29 am
This is awesome just for its apparent ability to make Apple-haters heads explode! :eek:
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
BWhaler
1 day ago at 08:26 am
For a company that brags about the thousands of “no’s” it makes to stayfocused, this seems like a miss.

Surely a calculator for the iPad is a higher priority?
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
jsmith189
1 day ago at 07:53 am

This is embrassing.


Yes. How dare developers make apps!
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
smaffei
1 day ago at 07:59 am

Yes. How dare developers make apps!


Or, kiss huge investor's butts. Apple did this as a thank you for Buffet not dropping their stock during the sales downturn. And, I agree, it is embarrassing.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
ct2k7
1 day ago at 08:07 am
Jesus Christ.. what the hell is this?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Mike_Trivisonno
1 day ago at 08:02 am
Wow. I am embarrassed just looking at this trash.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
spitcoff
1 day ago at 08:37 am
Its fun why the hate
Rating: 6 Votes

