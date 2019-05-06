Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
'Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard' is Apple's First iPhone Game Since 2008
At the start of the shareholder meeting, Cook made a cameo appearance in a humorous short film in which Buffett visits a top-secret lab at Apple to try to come up with ideas for an app and other inventions, including a time machine where Buffett tells his childhood self to buy Apple stock, according to CNN.
Cook ultimately suggests a newspaper-tossing iPhone game. Buffett was a childhood newspaper carrier who for years held newspaper-tossing contests during the annual meeting, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
As it turns out, the game is actually real.
Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard, a free download on the App Store, tasks players with flinging newspapers to collect Warren Bucks. The game gradually increases in difficulty as players make their way from Omaha to Apple's hometown of Cupertino, California, including a visit to Apple Park.
Think you can toss a newspaper like the legendary Warren Buffett? Test your paper-flinging skills as you make your way from the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, all the way to Cupertino, California. Avoid vehicles and birds as you deliver papers to buildings near and far. Will anyone collect enough Warren Bucks to dethrone the Paper Wizard? Probably not.While the game's developer is listed as Wildlife Designs, Inc on the App Store, the app is copyrighted, maintained, and operated by Apple according to its terms and conditions, making this the first game Apple has developed for the iPhone since Texas Hold'em back when the App Store launched in 2008.
In an interview with CNBC, Cook said Buffett has made it clear he does not invest in technology companies, meaning he "obviously views Apple as a consumer company." Cook also said Apple acquires a company every two to three weeks on average, including 20 to 25 companies in the last six months.
