Black Friday 2017: The Best Deals on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Macs, and More
Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals we've come across on Apple products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Macs, and accessories, and many, many more deals can be found in our dedicated Black Friday roundup.
iPhone
Walmart is offering a $300 Walmart Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus on an AT&T Next or Verizon Device Payment plan. This deal is limited to stores, with activation appointments available starting at 6:00 p.m. Actual activations will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Sam's Club is offering a $100 Sam's Club gift card with the purchase of "any Apple iPhone," which may include the iPhone X, but it isn't clear if the retailer will have any in stock. This deal does apply to the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
Target is offering a $250 Target gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or an iPhone 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
If you prefer a straight cash discount, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
iPad Pro
There are several deals to be had on the latest 2017 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, with multiple retailers offering discounts.
Best Buy is discounting the 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150, while Target will be offering a $120 discount, dropping the price on the entry-level 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro model to $530, down from the regular price of $650.
B&H Photo is also offering several iPad Pro models at $50 to $100 off.
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro: 64GB, Wi-Fi - $599.00, down from $649.00
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro: 256GB, Wi-Fi - $699.00, down from $799.00
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro : 64GB, Wi-Fi - $739.00, down from $799.00
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro: 256GB, Wi-Fi - $849.00, down from $949.00
5th-Generation iPad (2017)
Both Target and Best Buy are offering the 2017 32GB iPad for $249.99, which is a discount of $80 off of the regular price of $329.99. Walmart is offering the same deal.
For some cellular 2017 iPad models, Best Buy is offering a $200 discount. At $200 off, the 32GB 2017 iPad with cellular is available for $259, down from the regular price of $459. A two-year Verizon service contract is required to get the deal.
Apple Watch
There are essentially no deals on the new Apple Watch Series 3 models, with the exception of Kohl's. Kohl's is offering $90 in Kohl's cash with the purchase of select Apple Watch Series 3 models.
Target is discounting Apple Watch Series 1 models by $70, dropping entry-level pricing down to $179.99. That's the best Series 1 deal, and Macy's is matching it by discounting Series 1 models by $70 as well, while Best Buy is offering a $50 discount if the previous deals are unavailable for some reason.
MacBook Pro
When taking into account B&H Photo's free shipping and no taxes on orders outside of New York, the company is offering the best deals on most MacBook Pro models. Adorama, which doesn't charge taxes outside of New York and New Jersey, is also offering the same discounts. MacMall and Best Buy's prices are similar on most Macs, but they can't beat no taxes for the most part.
Best Buy does actually have the best discounts on 15-inch MacBook Pro models and some higher-end 13-inch models, offering $50 off over Adorama and B&H, but in states where sales tax is a factor, B&H or Adorama deals are still likely to be better overall. In some cases, Amazon also has comparable deals.
Best Buy is discounting all 15-inch MacBook Pro models by $250, while 13-inch models are between $150 and $200 off.
13-inch MacBook Pro models
- 2.3 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,349, down from $1,499
- 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,349, down from $1,499
- 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,649, down from $1,799
- 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) - $1,629, down from $1,799
- 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,849, down from $1,999
- 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray - (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,849, down from $1,999
- 3.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) - $2,049, down from $2,199
- 3.5GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) - $2,249, down from $2,499
15-inch MacBook Pro models
- 2.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $2,199, down from $2,399
- 2.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Gray (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $2,199, down from $2,399
- 2.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $2,599, down from $2,799
- 2.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray (Amazon) (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $2,599, down from $2,799
- 3.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) - $3,199, down from $3,399
MacMall is offering discounts on a wide range of MacBook Pro models with non-standard configurations, allowing customers to purchase machines with upgraded components like RAM and graphics cards.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,909, down from $2,099
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,029, down from $2,199
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.5GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,299, down from $2,499
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,379, down from $2,599
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,449, down from $2,699
- 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017): 3.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,699, down from $2,999
B&H Photo and Adorama also have deals on several older MacBook Pro models.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2016): 2.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,149, down from $1,499
- 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,599, down from $2,399
- 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): 2.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,899, down from $2,899
- 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): 2.7GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,099, down from $2,799
MacBook
Adorama and B&H are offering the best deals on the current 2017 12-inch MacBook Pro models, with discounts of $150.
- 1.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Gold (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 1.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Rose Gold (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 1.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 1.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,149, down from $1,299
- 1.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Gold (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,449, down from $1,599
- 1.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Rose Gold (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,449, down from $1,599
- 1.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,449, down from $1,599
- 1.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,449, down from $1,599
MacMall has a decent discount on an older high-end 2016 MacBook model if you don't need the latest version, offering it for $1,379, down from its regular price of $1600.
- 12-inch MacBook (Early 2016): 1.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB flash storage - $1,379.00, down from $1,599.00
MacBook Air
Best Buy has the best deals on the MacBook Air at $200 off each model. These are the 2017 MacBook Air models that received refreshed processors back in June.
- 1.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $799.99, down from $999.99
- 1.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $999.99, down from $1,099.99
iMac
Best Buy, Adorama, B&H Photo, and MacMall all have deals on various iMac models, some of which are discounted by $200 or more.
21.5-inch
- 2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD (Best Buy) - $899.99, down from $1,099.99
- 3.0GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,179, down from $1,299
- 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion (Best Buy) - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99
27-inch
- 3.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,649, down from $1,799
- 3.5GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion (Adorama) (B&H Photo) - $1,849, down from $1,999
- 3.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion (Amazon) (B&H Photo) - $2,099, down from $2,299
- 4.2GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Adorama) - $2,849, down from $3,099
Amazon and eBay Deals
Both Amazon and eBay are offering a huge number of rotating deals that will change on a regular basis throughout Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Deals go so quickly and are so numerous that it's impossible to list them, but make sure to check out both sites to see what's on sale. eBay and Amazon are both offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, and tons of Apple accessories.
Best Accessory Deals
- $100 iTunes Gift Cards - $85 from Amazon with Promo Code ITUNES15
- BeatsX wireless headphones - $99, down from $149
- DJI Spark drone - $399, down from $499
- Beats Studio 2 Wireless Headphones - $160, down from $380
- Powerbeats wireless headphones - $160, down from $200, Plus $20 Target gift card
- Apple-branded iPhone cases - 15 percent off regular price
- Apple Watch bands - Up to $30 off
- Philips Hue bulbs - 20% off
- Philips Hue Lightstrip - $40 off
- Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard - $10 off
- August HomeKit Smart Lock - $80 off
- $100 iTunes Gift Card Multipack - $84.47, down from $100
- Sonos speakers - Up to $100 off
- BlackPods AirPods - $40 off any BlackPods order, including mail-in
- UE Boom 2 speaker - $80, down from $200
Make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup for specific times on when retail stores will open and for more information on the deals listed above. Our roundup also features hundreds of additional deals on Apple products and Apple-related accessories, so it's worth taking a look if you want to get a good deal on a new Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[...]which is equivalent to iPhone 6S/7/8 Plus.No. No it is not.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/AT-T-PREPAID-Huawei-Ascend-XT2-16GB-Prepaid-Smartphone-Silver/854006794
Remember iPhone X on Bestbuy is $100 more than anywhere else. So that’s only $100 savings and you’re welcome. Enjoy that extra saving for yourself or someone for the holiday.That’s not true, they did that initially and returned to original price due to so much bad press.
Best Buy now sells it at regular price, I even just did the math on their website to confirm
Also, $250 is an AMAZING price for an iPad - I thought the $309 education store offer was low when I got my two, but $250 is even more amazingng.no its not. plastic screen ipad should never have been made. its trash
Going to pick up one of these for $49 for use as a guest play device on WIFI which is equivalent to iPhone 6S/7/8 Plus.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/AT-T-PREPAID-Huawei-Ascend-XT2-16GB-Prepaid-Smartphone-Silver/854006794
Can't really tell if you are being serious or sarcastic!!
Looks like the $250 iPads are already sold out?
I truly wish that pricing was in Canadian currency as I’m itching to get an iPad.
Nothing even mildly tempting there. Apple stopped producing decent Macs in 2015.
Back then there was no USB-C nonsense and no need to purchase a docking station.
Back then we had the superb (pre USB-C) 27" 5k iMac.
Back then we had the superb (pre Touch Bar, pre USB-C) 15" Retina MacBook Pro.
The MacBook Air could have done with a Retina Display instead they released an inflexible machine and slapped the name MacBook on it.
We have not had a Decent Mac Mini since 2012.
The current Mac Lineup is nothing but fashion accessories.
Last night I dreamt Joni got fired and all MacBooks returned to normal keyboards...
Little Snitch 50% off? Nothing to find on the Little Snitch site about any discounts :-(ok it's discounted now!
[ Read All Comments ]