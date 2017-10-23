Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
FBI Unable to Retrieve Encrypted Data From 6,900 Devices Over the Last 11 Months
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation was unable to retrieve data from 6,900 mobile devices that it attempted to access over the course of the last 11 months, reports the Associated Press.
FBI Director Christopher Wray shared the number at an annual conference for the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Sunday.
During the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, Wray says the 6,900 devices that were inaccessible accounted for half of the total devices the FBI attempted to retrieve data from. Wray called the FBI's inability to get into the devices a "huge, huge problem."
The FBI took Apple to court in an attempt to force Apple to create a version of iOS that would disable passcode security features and allow passcodes to be entered electronically, providing the FBI with the tools to hack into the device.
Apple refused and fought the court order, claiming the FBI's request could set a "dangerous precedent" with serious implications for the future of smartphone encryption. Apple ultimately did not capitulate and the FBI enlisted Israeli firm Cellebrite to crack the device.
Following the incident, there was a push for new encryption legislation, but it largely fizzled out after it was described by tech companies as "absurd" and "technically inept." Apple's fight with the FBI is far from over, though, as there was no final resolution following the San Bernardino dispute.
At the conclusion of the FBI lawsuit, Apple said the case "should never have been brought" and vowed to continue to increase the security of its products.
"Apple believes deeply that people in the United States and around the world deserve data protection, security and privacy. Sacrificing one or the other only puts people and countries at greater risk," Apple said in a statement.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum.
34 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
I understand people want to keep secret how much porn they have on their phone, but this is a big issue.Issue for who, the governments ability to spy on us.
32 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
There is a way around it; serve the warrant forcing people to enter the passcode. If they refuse, then they can serve jail time until they give up.
Companies should and must not be forced to weaken security just so governments can access the data. Governments are not entitled to everything, period.
Companies should and must not be forced to weaken security just so governments can access the data. Governments are not entitled to everything, period.
29 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Looks like they're going to have to do some good old-fashioned police work instead.
29 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
The FBI has been pretty quick to proclaim what they can't do. They've also been pretty loud about it too. My inner cynic is telling me something. The lady doth protest too much, methinks.
34 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
The feds no NOT need in our phones. PERIOD!
32 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
This is why I'll only buy Apple devices. Literally, the only company I trust with my data right now is Apple.
24 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
All this will be interesting once Face ID becomes the standard. Could I just refuse to open my eyes?
27 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
I genuinely see both sides of this one, personally.
25 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
I understand people want to keep secret how much porn they have on their phone, but this is a big issue.
The government was able to track and arrest criminals long before there were smart phones. There are only 2 possible reason for the FBI wanting weak encryption; 1) they are just lazy, or 2) they just want to spy on everyone.
I disagree with both reasons.
30 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
The feds no NOT need in our phones. PERIOD!
And if they have a court order/warrant?
[ Read All Comments ]