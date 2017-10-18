Apple Pay in Spain Now Supported by CaixaBank and ImaginBank

Apple Pay support in Spain has been extended to CaixaBank and ImaginBank, according to reports out of the country this morning.
Spanish tech blog AppleSfera first reported that cards issued by the banks were working with Apple's mobile payment system as of Tuesday, and CaixaBank has now officially confirmed the support.
Apple Pay integration with Caixabank had been promised "before the end of the year". Previously the biggest financial entities in Spain to support Apple Pay were American Express and Banco Santander (Mastercard cards), so the addition of CaixaBank and ImaginBank (CaixaBank's mobile arm) should see the digital payment platform get a lot more coverage in the country.
Apple Pay is expected to be introduced in the near future to several more countries including Sweden, Finland, and Denmark.
(Thanks, Eduardo!)
