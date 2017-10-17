New Rumor Suggests Apple Pay Will Launch in Sweden Next Week [Updated]

Tuesday October 17, 2017 8:29 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple is gearing up to launch Apple Pay in Sweden next week, according to a report by Swedish site MacPro [Google Translate]. The site stated that the first financial partner with Apple Pay in Sweden will be the bank Nordea, and that the two companies will jointly announce the mobile wallet collaboration one week from today, on October 24.


During its third quarter earnings call in August, Apple confirmed that Apple Pay would be expanding to Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and United Arab Emirates before the end of 2017. So far, the mobile payments service hasn't yet appeared in any of these areas, and a rumor about Germany gaining Apple Pay functionality by September has also failed to materialize.

Currently, Apple Pay is available in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, and Ireland. In a future update to iOS 11, Apple Pay will also gain a new person-to-person payments feature -- Apple Pay Cash -- so that users can transfer money to one another within Messages. This feature will only be available in the U.S. at launch.

Update: MacPro has reported that Finland and Denmark could see the debut of Apple Pay next week as well.

Avatar
kacper1703
36 minutes ago at 08:43 am
And Poland? Please I have a sick daughter...
Rating: 2 Votes
MaximTV
MaximTV
30 minutes ago at 08:48 am
When's Apple Pay going to launch in Germany?

Probably not anytime soon. :(
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy James
31 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Now in Sweden. For common sense.
Rating: 1 Votes
Kiro
Kiro
21 minutes ago at 08:58 am

When's Apple Pay going to launch in Germany?

Probably not anytime soon. :(


It's up to our greedy banks... so nope, we won't get this anytime soon.
Rating: 1 Votes
