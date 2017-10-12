Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iOS 11 Overtakes iOS 10, Now Installed on 47% of Devices
A little over three weeks after being released to the public, iOS 11 adoption has reached its 47 percent, successfully overtaking iOS 10, according to data collected by analytics company Mixpanel.
With iOS 11 installed on 47 percent of devices, iOS 10 is now installed on 46 percent of devices. 6.7 percent of devices also continue to run iOS 9 or earlier.
iOS 11 adoption has been much slower than iOS 10 adoption during the same timeframe last year. It took just two weeks for iOS 10 to overtake iOS 9, while iOS 11 was only installed on 38.5 percent of devices at the two week mark.
Adoption rates have been steadily increasing, though. At 24 hours, iOS 11 was installed on 10 percent of devices, and at one week, it was installed on 25 percent.
Apple has released three minor updates to iOS 11 so far to fix bugs and issues discovered since its launch. The most recent update, iOS 11.0.3, came out just yesterday.
The first major update to iOS 11, iOS 11.1, is in the works and that update may spur people running iOS 10 to upgrade to iOS 11. iOS 11.1 introduces new emoji characters, often popular with users, and it reintroduces a 3D Touch gesture that lets the App Switcher be accessed with one hand.
With iOS 11 installed on 47 percent of devices, iOS 10 is now installed on 46 percent of devices. 6.7 percent of devices also continue to run iOS 9 or earlier.
iOS 11 adoption has been much slower than iOS 10 adoption during the same timeframe last year. It took just two weeks for iOS 10 to overtake iOS 9, while iOS 11 was only installed on 38.5 percent of devices at the two week mark.
Adoption rates have been steadily increasing, though. At 24 hours, iOS 11 was installed on 10 percent of devices, and at one week, it was installed on 25 percent.
Apple has released three minor updates to iOS 11 so far to fix bugs and issues discovered since its launch. The most recent update, iOS 11.0.3, came out just yesterday.
The first major update to iOS 11, iOS 11.1, is in the works and that update may spur people running iOS 10 to upgrade to iOS 11. iOS 11.1 introduces new emoji characters, often popular with users, and it reintroduces a 3D Touch gesture that lets the App Switcher be accessed with one hand.
Related Roundup: iOS 11
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 12:48 pm
I'm part of the proud 53%. In about 30 years of owning and using Apple products, this marks the first time I've elected not to do software upgrade.
This is not the Apple I grew up with. And it's not the company that transformed itself starting around the mid 2000s either. I'm not blaming Tim Cook like lots of people on here do. But I am no longer the Apple enthusiast and evangelist I once was.
This is not the Apple I grew up with. And it's not the company that transformed itself starting around the mid 2000s either. I'm not blaming Tim Cook like lots of people on here do. But I am no longer the Apple enthusiast and evangelist I once was.
1 hour ago at 12:40 pm
Still on 10.3.3
Ill wait for further revisions.
Ill wait for further revisions.
42 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Competitors would love to have a 47% download rate.
1 hour ago at 12:40 pm
And someone said adoption rate is slow for 11
43 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Security updates alone should be good enough reason to update for those that can. Especially Mac OS.
1 hour ago at 12:39 pm
Not mine.
55 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
I'm quite satisfied with 11.0.3 on my 6s. It's very stable-- none of that "deliberate slowdown" conspiracy that I was expecting with the latest iOS :D
1 hour ago at 12:45 pm
Not mine.
Mine neither.
Who gives a damn about these BS stats???
You can't revert to a previous version if you wanted to!!
I wonder what percentage of those on iOS 11 wish they weren't.
1 hour ago at 12:47 pm
And Android Oreo, released a month earlier, sits at 0.2% adoption.
51 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
Mine neither.
Who gives a damn about these BS stats???
You can't revert to a previous version if you wanted to!!
I wonder what percentage of those on iOS 11 wish they weren't.
[ Read All Comments ]