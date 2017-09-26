Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iOS 11 Installed on 25% of Devices One Week After Launch
Over the course of the last week, iOS 11 adoption has expanded by just 15 percent, as 10 percent of people already had the update installed 24 hours after launch. With iOS 11 adoption growing, iOS 10 is now installed on 67.83 percent of devices, while 6.89 percent of devices continue to run an earlier version of iOS.
iOS 11 adoption rates are much slower than iOS 10 adoption rates during the same time period last year. A little under a week after iOS 10 launched, it was already on 34 percent of devices.
The iOS 11 update has not been affected by installation issues like iOS 10 was, but there have been some reports of app slowdowns and performance drops, which could potentially be holding people back from installing until a later date.
Apple also delayed several key iOS 11 features, including peer-to-peer Apple Pay and iCloud storage for iMessages, another reason that some users might not yet be inspired to download new software.
Apple this morning released the first update to iOS 11, iOS 11.0.1, which includes a fix for a significant email bug that was affecting customers who used Microsoft email services.
Though iOS 11 adoption is slow, it wildly outpaces the adoption rates of new Android software. Android Oreo, released in August, isn't even listed on the Android Developer site, while Android Nougat, the previous-generation version of Android, is only installed on a total of 15.8% of devices.
The majority of Android devices continue to run Android Marshmallow and Lollipop, software that's now two to three years old.
Won't stop most of the uninformed people on these forums (as well allover the internet) who keep repeating the same nonsense and FUD like some sort of penis size measuring comparison though.
Interesting though. if you take the 15% (rounding) who are on 7.x. you're still talking about an estimated 390 million users. (estimated install base of 2.6Billion Android devices)
so 20% of iOS users on the new platform is about 120million (estimates of about 600million active iPhones)
https://www.statista.com/statistics/385001/smartphone-worldwide-installed-base-operating-systems/
So not only is there a sheer difference in business models and how android updates v Android feature updates get rolled out (OS updates v core app updates). But there's a sheer difference in just volume of devices that exist out there.
There is just no point comparing Android updates and iOS updates. Google has decoupled large parts of the OS through the play store which is why Android will not need OS updates for certain things while iOS will.
