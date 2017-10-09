Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers With New Emoji
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
Apple said the second beta of iOS 11.1 introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
A few other small features were discovered in the initial iOS 11.1 beta. The built-in keyboard in iOS 11.1 now offers up multiple emoji symbols when using an emoji-related word like "cake" or "happy," with each of the suggestions displayed at the end of the predictive text suggestions. There's also an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.
iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, ARKit, new app features, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
Honestly Apple, can they just get their ****ing priorities right for once?
Agreed. We should move the artists that make the emoji over to fixing bugs. That’s how it works, right?
I'm curious about battery life and what are the changes...
Home button delay not fixed and 3d touch still bad i bet but guess what guys new Emojis wow omgI bet 90% or more of iPhone users use emoji every day, and I bet 99% or more of them would not complain about home button lag, if polled. What would you work on, if you were Apple?
Edit: I assume you understand that the same artists designing emoji would not be fixing your perceived issues.
What else were the artists that worked on these emoji going to do that would better fulfill your needs?
Sack them!!
Heaven forbid a trillion dollar corporation with endless resources actually possess the ability to fix its own self made software on its own self made hardware....
I just wish these updates would fix my phone from locking up randomlyWhy don't you call AppleCare and get help?
People honestly are more excited about dam Emojis sad times we live inCorrection. Apple is more excited about emojis not people.
