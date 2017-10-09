New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers With New Emoji

Monday October 9, 2017 10:06 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 11.1 update to developers, nearly two weeks releasing the first iOS 11.1 beta and a few weeks after releasing the iOS 11 update to the public.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.


Apple said the second beta of iOS 11.1 introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.


A few other small features were discovered in the initial iOS 11.1 beta. The built-in keyboard in iOS 11.1 now offers up multiple emoji symbols when using an emoji-related word like "cake" or "happy," with each of the suggestions displayed at the end of the predictive text suggestions. There's also an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.

iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, ARKit, new app features, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.

Avatar
dan9700
35 minutes ago at 10:08 am
People honestly are more excited about dam Emojis sad times we live in
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Michael Goff
24 minutes ago at 10:18 am

Honestly Apple, can they just get their ****ing priorities right for once?


Agreed. We should move the artists that make the emoji over to fixing bugs. That’s how it works, right?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
31 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Home button delay not fixed and 3d touch still bad i bet but guess what guys new Emojis wow omg
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
33man
28 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Ios 11.1 will turn iphone 8 into X when released :)

I'm curious about battery life and what are the changes...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DaveOP
28 minutes ago at 10:14 am

Home button delay not fixed and 3d touch still bad i bet but guess what guys new Emojis wow omg

I bet 90% or more of iPhone users use emoji every day, and I bet 99% or more of them would not complain about home button lag, if polled. What would you work on, if you were Apple?

Edit: I assume you understand that the same artists designing emoji would not be fixing your perceived issues.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
24 minutes ago at 10:18 am

What else were the artists that worked on these emoji going to do that would better fulfill your needs?


Sack them!!

Heaven forbid a trillion dollar corporation with endless resources actually possess the ability to fix its own self made software on its own self made hardware....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
wplynx
33 minutes ago at 10:09 am
downloading.. hows the battery life? lol J/K i see people ask that and not even an hour into it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HowieIsaacks
20 minutes ago at 10:22 am

I just wish these updates would fix my phone from locking up randomly

Why don't you call AppleCare and get help?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
udayan81
33 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Glad that Apple's hallmark achievement on ios 11 has been all around Emojis. i'm ecstatic to be able share more than poop symbols now. :P
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
d5aqoëp
29 minutes ago at 10:13 am

People honestly are more excited about dam Emojis sad times we live in

Correction. Apple is more excited about emojis not people.
Rating: 2 Votes

