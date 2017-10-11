New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases iOS 11.0.3 Update With Haptic Feedback and Unresponsive Display Fixes

Wednesday October 11, 2017 10:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 11.0.3, the third official update to the new iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.0.3 comes a little over one week after Apple released iOS 11.0.2, an update that fixed an issue causing crackling sounds to come from the iPhone 8 earpiece, and almost one month after the official release of iOS 11.

The iOS 11.0.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.


Today's update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.0.3. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes issues related to haptic feedback and the touchscreen.
- Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices

- Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts
The iOS 11 update introduces a redesigned Lock screen experience, a customizable Control Center, a more natural Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, new HEVC and HEIF codecs for better photo and video efficiency, and an entirely overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.

Avatar
oneMadRssn
34 minutes ago at 10:13 am

Keep the updates coming. 3 updates in 16 days totaling almost 900MB.


Why do people keep bringing up how many MB an update is? You do realize that a 100MB update does not mean that 104857600 characters in the source code were altered, right? If even one character of code is changed in a file that is 100MB when compiled, the entire 100MB file needs to be updated. In other words, very minor changes can result in very big downloads; and vice versa. You get this right?

For example, if I change one letter in a 5MB Word Document, you still need to download the entire document to get that one change.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
rye9
38 minutes ago at 10:09 am
I wish they'd remove the huge hideous app headlines (i.e. "Messages" in Messages and "All Inboxes" in Mail), as well as revert the control center Wifi toggle back to how it used to function
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
justperry
41 minutes ago at 10:06 am

Fixed that.;)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rtomyj
25 minutes ago at 10:22 am

Why do people keep bringing up how many MB an update is? You do realize that a 100MB update does not mean that 104857600 characters in the source code were altered, right? If even one character of code is changed in a file that is 100MB when compiled, the entire 100MB file needs to be updated. In other words, very minor changes can result in very big downloads; and vice versa. You get this right?

For example, if I change one letter in a 5MB Word Document, you still need to download the entire document to get that one change.


Wait. You think a source code file will be remotely close to 100 mb? No if they are doing proper Object Oriented programming they should have small files. And since it is unlikely that they are modifying pictures/assists for phone crackling and unresponsive screens it’s save to assume they are hitting many objects every large update.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
42 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Keep the updates coming. 3 updates in 16 days totaling almost 900MB.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
calzon65
32 minutes ago at 10:15 am
I will be waiting for IOS 11.3.3 when in about eight months they finally get serious about bug fixes :cool:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
37 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Doubled my battery life!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
calzon65
33 minutes ago at 10:14 am
What, no more Emojis :rolleyes:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bluespider
38 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Looking forward to them to continue to update,, has seemed buggy has heck on my 6S+ ... think it's kinda funny they call out unresponsiveness on 6S as due to non genuine parts... mine has never been touched and was bought new and has those issues :-)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
36 minutes ago at 10:11 am

Battery fix? Seems not so.

Its been 7 minutes. No way anyone would know. I had zero battery problems with 11.0.2 on my 8Plus and Air 2.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]