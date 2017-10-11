Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases iOS 11.0.3 Update With Haptic Feedback and Unresponsive Display Fixes
The iOS 11.0.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
Today's update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.0.3. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes issues related to haptic feedback and the touchscreen.
- Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devicesThe iOS 11 update introduces a redesigned Lock screen experience, a customizable Control Center, a more natural Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, new HEVC and HEIF codecs for better photo and video efficiency, and an entirely overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.
- Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts
Keep the updates coming. 3 updates in 16 days totaling almost 900MB.
Why do people keep bringing up how many MB an update is? You do realize that a 100MB update does not mean that 104857600 characters in the source code were altered, right? If even one character of code is changed in a file that is 100MB when compiled, the entire 100MB file needs to be updated. In other words, very minor changes can result in very big downloads; and vice versa. You get this right?
For example, if I change one letter in a 5MB Word Document, you still need to download the entire document to get that one change.
Fixed that.;)
Wait. You think a source code file will be remotely close to 100 mb? No if they are doing proper Object Oriented programming they should have small files. And since it is unlikely that they are modifying pictures/assists for phone crackling and unresponsive screens it’s save to assume they are hitting many objects every large update.
Battery fix? Seems not so.Its been 7 minutes. No way anyone would know. I had zero battery problems with 11.0.2 on my 8Plus and Air 2.
