Apple Releases iOS 11.0.3 Update With Haptic Feedback and Unresponsive Display Fixes

- Fixes an issue where audio and haptic feedback would not work on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices



- Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not serviced with genuine Apple parts

Apple today released iOS 11.0.3, the third official update to the new iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.0.3 comes a little over one week after Apple released iOS 11.0.2 , an update that fixed an issue causing crackling sounds to come from the iPhone 8 earpiece, and almost one month after the official release of iOS 11 The iOS 11.0.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.Today's update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.0.3. According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes issues related to haptic feedback and the touchscreen.The iOS 11 update introduces a redesigned Lock screen experience, a customizable Control Center, a more natural Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, new HEVC and HEIF codecs for better photo and video efficiency, and an entirely overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup