Four More TV Execs Join Apple's Video Content Team
Former head of current programming at Sony Pictures Kim Rozenfeld is joining Apple as its future head of programming and lead executive on documentary series development. Apple has thus far purchased several music-related documentaries that have aired on Apple Music, including Kygo: Stole the Show and Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story.
Rozenfeld formerly worked with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, two Sony Pictures Television executives who joined Apple in June to lead Apple's video programming efforts. Erlicht and Amburg have produced popular shows like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and more.
Two additional former Sony employees are joining the video team as development executives. Both Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff also worked with Amburg and Erlicht and will report to the duo at Apple. Aronson previously served as VP of drama development at Sony Pictures Television, while Woodruff was the director of creative affairs.
Rita Cooper Lee, who formerly worked as the WGN America head of publicity is joining Apple to lead communications for the video content unit, and she will report directly to Tom Neumayr. Lee is the second employee to join Apple from WGN America. Former president and general manager of WGN America Matt Cherniss joined Apple earlier in August to help oversee the development of the video unit.
Apple is picking up a lot of talent in the video and television area as it experiments with original content as a way to promote its Apple Music service. The company has launched two shows so far, including Planet of the Apps, a series about app developers pitching ideas to investors, and Carpool Karaoke, a music-based show developed from the Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
While Apple's first two shows have been reality shows, the company is said to have bigger content ambitions, with rumors suggesting Apple is pursing deals with A-list talent to create a roster of shows on par with Netflix and Amazon.
Recent rumors suggest Apple is bidding on a "high-profile drama" starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and aiming to get the film distribution rights for the James Bond film franchise.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple should focus on updating their current products in a timely manner rather than wasting resources by delving into new markets. How many years has it been since the last Mac Pro and Mac Mini updates? Come on!I'm sure those TV execs would have done great engineering new Macs...
Can we get one of his kids to run the show? The oldest has got to be almost ready.
I keep going into the Apple Store wishing there was something I'd like to buy.
Same with the App Store and iTunes (which is really hard to find stuff). Podcasts got hijacked by Youtube, no longer relevant. So sad.
I'll be excited when they put out some good content, so far Apple original stuff has been painful at best.
I see it as growing pains and learning on the job. Just like how the Apple Watch OS has evolved significantly over the years, Apple will find out what sort of content resonates with its viewers and what doesn't and adjust accordingly.
Of course, there is always the possibility that most people might actually like the kind of content Apple puts out, and that it's only a small portion of more vocal users who hate it (and anything else Apple does that doesn't involve a new Mac Pro, by extension). [emoji6]
Apple should focus on updating their current products in a timely manner rather than wasting resources by delving into new markets. How many years has it been since the last Mac Pro and Mac Mini updates? Come on!While I too am waiting impatiently to see what the new mac pro could be, the sad fact is that Apple's hardware updates are starting to fit more in line with standard accounting amortization life spans and much less than 6 month life span that we all enjoyed in the hey day of the PC revolution.
