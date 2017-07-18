Apple Shares Trailer for 'Kygo: Stole the Show,' a New Documentary Coming to Apple Music July 26

Apple today announced the air date for its newest music-related documentary that will be shown exclusively on Apple Music, Kygo: Stole the Show. The documentary, which chronicles the life of Norwegian DJ and musician Kygo, will premiere on Apple Music on Wednesday, July 26.
Apple shared the air date in a new trailer that has been uploaded to the company's YouTube channel. Starting with the early stage's of Kygo's career, the documentary will follow his journey as he works his way up to a mega performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, an event that took place in January of 2016.
Other original content includes Planet of the Apps, which launched in June, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, set to premiere on August 8.
Apple shared the air date in a new trailer that has been uploaded to the company's YouTube channel. Starting with the early stage's of Kygo's career, the documentary will follow his journey as he works his way up to a mega performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, an event that took place in January of 2016.
The film offers fans a chance to see an intimate and unfiltered side of Kygo and his team as they prepare for an unprecedented moment in Kygo's career. The documentary features cameos from a few of Kygo's closest friends and collaborators including Steve Aoki, Lyor Cohen, Julia Michaels, Pete Tong, Martin Garrix, Parson James, and more. With an upcoming sophomore studio album due for release later this year, Stole the Show offers riveting insight into the artist's origin, creative process, and aspirations, along with never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, showcasing who Kygo is both on and off the stage.Apple has been focusing heavily on exclusive video content for Apple Music in recent months, and Stole the Show will follow Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, the documentary that follows the rise of Sean Combs, aka "Puff Daddy," and the rise of Bad Boy Records throughout the 1990s. Can't Stop Won't Stop premiered as an Apple Music exclusive on June 26.
Other original content includes Planet of the Apps, which launched in June, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, set to premiere on August 8.
Tag: Apple Music