Apple's 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Television Show Now Available on Apple Music
Apple's second original television series, "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" premiered tonight and is now available to stream via Apple Music if you have an Apple Music subscription.
The first episode of the series, which is based on the Carpool Karaoke segment made popular by "The Late Late Show With James Corden," stars James Corden himself and Will Smith. The show starts out with Corden and Smith singing "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," with a full marching band joining in at a stop.
The two then move on, discussing the history behind the song, before going on to sing additional Will Smith songs, including the theme song for "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," a TV show Smith starred in from 1990 to 1996.
Produced by James Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Pankowski, new episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will debut on Tuesdays on Apple Music. Each episode will feature a different host and celebrity pairing, with episode length varying each week based on the content.
Participants will include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and more.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is Apple's second original television show designed for Apple Music subscribers. "Planet of the Apps," the company's first television series, came out back in June.
Update: Apple has also uploaded two new trailers for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," teasing future episodes starring Alicia Keys and John Legend and Billy Eichner and Metallica.
I can't believe this new video content is buried within Apple Music. And not even at the top level. There has to be a better way.
