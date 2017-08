Apple Invites Media to September 12 Event at Apple Park: 'Let's Meet at Our Place'

A dummy model featuring the upcoming OLED iPhone

Apple today sent out media invites for its annual iPhone-centric event that will be held on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The media invites offer a first look at the theme of the event and feature the tagline: "Let's meet at our place." ( via The Loop Apple's fall 2017 event will be its most significant in years thanks to the debut of a radically redesigned iPhone that features an edge-to-edge display, a vertical rear camera, facial recognition capabilities, a much improved processor, and wireless inductive charging functionality. The new iPhone features a display similar in size to the display of the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, but with a body closer in size to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.Along with a nearly bezel-free display, the device includes a glass body and is promised to be the most advanced, most revamped iPhone we've seen since the introduction of the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. We expect the OLED iPhone, which is rumored to be more expensive than traditional iPhones, to be sold alongside two 4.7 and 5.5-inch LCD models that more closely resemble existing devices.The upcoming 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhones have not been heavily featured in rumors, but they too are said to feature glass bodies, support for wireless charging functionality, and improvements to the processor, camera, and other components.The iPhones aren't the only upgrades Apple will unveil at the event. Rumors suggest Apple will introduce a third-generation Apple Watch with an LTE chip that allows it to be decoupled from the iPhone. There's been some talk of a potential redesign, but it's sounding like the third-generation Apple Watch will look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 2.At the event, we may hear more about upcoming products like the iMac Pro and the HomePod, and there could be one other major hardware surprise in store for us - a new 4K Apple TV. Hints of such a device have been spotted in firmware leaks and we've known Apple has had a new Apple TV in the works for some time As for other hardware, many iPads and Macs were refreshed in June, so we are not expecting any updates to the Mac and iPad lineups, but expect to see new Apple Watch bands and new iPhone cases.We've already been testing next-generation operating systems including iOS 11 tvOS 11 , and watchOS 4 , but following Apple's event, we may see some of these updates released to the public. iOS and watchOS updates are often released just ahead of new iPhones, while macOS updates tend to come somewhat later. tvOS 11 is such a minor update that it isn't clear when it'll be released, but it could come alongside the other updates. One thing we may not see -- an Amazon Prime Video app. There's one in the works, but word is it won't be ready in time In line with past events, Apple's 2017 iPhone unveiling will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will stream the event live on its website and on the Apple TV, but for those who are unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage, both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account