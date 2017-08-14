New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Watch 3 Won't Have 'Obvious Change' to Form Factor, LTE to Be Main Selling Point
The third-generation Apple Watch, expected to be introduced alongside new iPhones this fall, does not feature an obvious change to form factor, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a new note shared with investors this afternoon, Kuo says LTE connectivity will be the main selling point of the new device.
The Apple Watch will keep the same two case sizes, 38mm and 42mm, and will be available in LTE and non-LTE versions, much like the iPad. Previous rumors have suggested the major carriers in the United States will offer add-on cellular service for the new LTE Apple Watch, and the plans may work similarly to iPad data plans.
Kuo believes shipments of the new Apple Watch models will reach 8 to 9 million units in the second half of 2017, with the LTE model to account for 35 to 40 percent of shipments. Overall, he forecasts 17.5 to 18 million units shipped in 2017, up 70 percent year-over-year.
According to Kuo, to drive major growth, Apple needs to introduce a radical form factor change, more FDA approvals supporting medical and health applications, and 5G commercialization.
Bloomberg first suggested the third-generation Apple Watch would include support for LTE in early August, allowing the wrist-worn device to be uncoupled from the iPhone for the first time.
Following Bloomberg's report, Daring Fireball's John Gruber said he had heard from a "little birdie" that the third-generation Apple Watch would feature an "all-new form factor," but he warned that the information might be inaccurate.
Based on Kuo's report and a lack of rumors hinting at major design changes, it appears we may not see significant design changes after all.
8 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
What about a always on display and a 3rd party watch faces App Store to make it look like an actual watch and not like a liitle toy??
22 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
*sigh* was really hoping for a slimmer design. Oh well, on to Apple Watch 4.
18 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Sold! my apple watch is for function only and not the form. With 2 cigarettes sticking out of my ears all day (AirPods), that seems to be enough to distract people away from what I'm wearing on my wrist.
24 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
The form factor is okay. I hoped they would implement scratch proof material on bottom side of the watch.
10 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Still hoping they broaden the line of Apple Watches to meet the needs of various users, will are versions having a core feature set and UI.
For myself, I'd like a larger watch with more features like the Garmin Fenix, more data on screen, and more battery.
Others would prefer a slimmer version, which would be more like a classic, stylish watch.
Still hoping they broaden the line of Apple Watches to meet the needs of various users, will are versions having a core feature set and UI.
Others would prefer a slimmer version, which would be more like a classic, stylish watch.
12 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
maybe apple will offer a free 2 year service.Tee hee. This seems likely.:rolleyes: Seriously, those who want LTE connectivity will pay for the service. Those who don't want LTE will get the regular AW3. Those who want LTE but don't want to pay for the service, they'll just have to get the regular AW3 or suck it up and pay for the service. Choice is good thing.
Apple offering 2 years free service...o_O:D
11 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Intersting how many people want a "slimmer design." The Apple Watch is already thinner than most mechanical watches, unless you compare it to cheap quartz movement watches.
Otherwise, having LTE on AW seems interesting. I really wonder how it will affect battery life, and how decent reception will be. Having the option to not carry a phone at all, and just take AW + AirPods is a pretty interesting thought.
Otherwise, having LTE on AW seems interesting. I really wonder how it will affect battery life, and how decent reception will be. Having the option to not carry a phone at all, and just take AW + AirPods is a pretty interesting thought.
24 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
Sad, just waiting for a slimmer Apple Watch.
