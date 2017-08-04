New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple's Series Three Apple Watch to Include Cellular Connection
Apple's third-generation Apple Watch, set to launch later this year, will include its own LTE for a standalone cellular connection, reports Bloomberg.
With a cellular connection, the new Apple Watch models will be untethered from the iPhone, able to stream music, send messages, download apps, and connect to the internet without the need for an iPhone.
It's not clear if a standalone cellular plan will be needed for the Apple Watch, but it seems likely. According to Bloomberg, only a subset of carriers who sell the iPhone will support the Apple Watch, but in the U.S., AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all plan to offer the LTE Apple Watch when it launches.
Intel, not Qualcomm, will supply the LTE modems for the Apple Watch.
Cellular connectivity for the Apple Watch is not a new rumor - we've been hearing hints of it since before the Series 2 Apple Watch was released last September. Battery issues have reportedly been holding Apple back - a cellular connection drains battery more quickly.
Previous third-generation Apple Watch rumors have suggested Apple is focusing primarily on improving battery life and the company may have made enough progress to compensate for LTE connectivity.
Aside from the inclusion of an LTE chip, not much is known about the next Apple Watch. Rumors have pointed towards a more minor update that focuses on under-the-hood hardware and performance improvements rather than external design changes.
Bloomberg believes the cellular-capable Apple Watch will launch this fall alongside new iPhones, but cautions that the device could be delayed beyond 2017.
With a cellular connection, the new Apple Watch models will be untethered from the iPhone, able to stream music, send messages, download apps, and connect to the internet without the need for an iPhone.
It's not clear if a standalone cellular plan will be needed for the Apple Watch, but it seems likely. According to Bloomberg, only a subset of carriers who sell the iPhone will support the Apple Watch, but in the U.S., AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all plan to offer the LTE Apple Watch when it launches.
Intel, not Qualcomm, will supply the LTE modems for the Apple Watch.
Cellular connectivity for the Apple Watch is not a new rumor - we've been hearing hints of it since before the Series 2 Apple Watch was released last September. Battery issues have reportedly been holding Apple back - a cellular connection drains battery more quickly.
Previous third-generation Apple Watch rumors have suggested Apple is focusing primarily on improving battery life and the company may have made enough progress to compensate for LTE connectivity.
Aside from the inclusion of an LTE chip, not much is known about the next Apple Watch. Rumors have pointed towards a more minor update that focuses on under-the-hood hardware and performance improvements rather than external design changes.
Bloomberg believes the cellular-capable Apple Watch will launch this fall alongside new iPhones, but cautions that the device could be delayed beyond 2017.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
26 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
Assuming it needs its own plan.. I'm out. This type of thing should be easily connected to a current plan with no up-charge. But this is carriers we are talking about.. they nickle and dime everyone.
21 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
Steaming Apple Music with just my Apple Watch and AirPods? Yes please!
Imagine going biking or jogging with just a watch and having millions of songs to choose from. No more of this:
Imagine going biking or jogging with just a watch and having millions of songs to choose from. No more of this:
26 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Pretty soon the "family" part of "family plan" will mean the various members of your Apple Family (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc.) rather than your biological family. :p
18 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
The $10 per month add on for the iPad was a problem for me. You should be able to connect multiple devices to the shared data plan and not be charge for each device. Or maybe a limit. But when you have an iPhone, multiple iPads and now iWatch(s) the $10 per extra device is crazy.
20 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
The only Apple product that needs to be thinner, passed my series 2 never liked the bulky design. Hope it's thinner.
Srsly? Used the S2 for a while now, and stil cant understand why some people complain about that its bulky? Its a beautiful piece of tech.
10 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Looks like this is the future! Apple Watch and Airpods! Perfect combo!;)
20 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Nah, I'm alright thanks. Never without the phone, or never without the phone in a situation where LTE would be handy.
24 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Meh. I don't see why I would need a cellular connection for the Watch. Better battery life, and faster internals sounds good though.
25 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
It's not clear if a standalone cellular plan will be needed for the Apple Watch, but it seems likely.
T-Mobile will do us a solid and give it to us for free. #TMobesFTW
24 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
I hope they sell a series 3 without the LTE. I'll be ready to replace my series 0 but am not interested in a stand alone internet device with a postage stamp sized screen.
[ Read All Comments ]