Apple Shares Short Film 'Détour' Shot on iPhone by French Director Michel Gondry

Apple this afternoon shared a short film created by French director Michel Gondry, who is known for indie movies like The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Science of Sleep. The film is available on Apple's French site and on its UK and French YouTube channels.
Called Détour, the 11 minute short was captured entirely on an iPhone and funded by Apple. It features the story of a tricycle that falls off of a car as a family heads out on vacation and its journey to find its owner, a little girl. On its travels, the tricycle encounters a wide range of colorful characters and experiences some emotional moments before finding its happy ending.
Détour is accompanied by six additional short tutorial videos that give a behind the scenes look at the filming and offer up some video capturing tips for iPhone users. Topics covered include "A cinematic touch," "Time-lapse," "Stop motion," "Slo-mo," "Night scenes," and "Perspective tricks."
Apple plans to screen Détour at the Marché Saint-Germain Apple Store in Paris on June 30. Michel Gondry will also be present to share details on the making of the film and to take about the future of cinema.
