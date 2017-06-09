You Can Now Personalize Your Apple Pencil With Slickwraps

Friday June 9, 2017 12:59 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Slickwraps recently began selling fully customizable skins for the Apple Pencil, which help to give the drawing tool a more personal touch.


Using the Slickwraps design tool, customers can create their own skin with custom images, text, emoji, and clipart. The skins are available in gloss and matte finishes for $8.42 each, regardless of the design, plus shipping.


Slickwraps already sells a wide variety of predesigned Apple Pencil skins, including one that mimics a retro Mac, for $5.42 each plus shipping.

