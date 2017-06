You Can Now Personalize Your Apple Pencil With Slickwraps

Slickwraps recently began selling fully customizable skins for the Apple Pencil , which help to give the drawing tool a more personal touch.Using the Slickwraps design tool , customers can create their own skin with custom images, text, emoji, and clipart. The skins are available in gloss and matte finishes for $8.42 each, regardless of the design, plus shipping.Slickwraps already sells a wide variety of predesigned Apple Pencil skins, including one that mimics a retro Mac , for $5.42 each plus shipping.