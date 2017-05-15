Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
New Apple Park Drone Video Recaps Construction Progress Made Over the Past Year
Drone videographer Matthew Roberts today uploaded a new video about Apple Park, this time showcasing the construction progress that Apple has made on its new campus over the past year. The video starts in June 2016 and goes up through Roberts' most recent drone updates in April and May 2017, where last minute pieces of construction were being put into place as the first small batch of employees moved into the new workspace.
Roberts separated the video to focus on the major buildings and features at Apple Park, allowing viewers to watch all the progress that has been made on the central "Spaceship" building, Steve Jobs Theater, main tunnel, R&D facility, fitness center, parking garage, and atrium. Even the large mound of dirt that loomed over the site during the first weeks of construction gets some focus in the video.
Apple Park began as an idea by former CEO Steve Jobs, who pitched the plans for the campus to the Cupertino City Council in 2011, with a completion date for 2015. Demolition on the site began in 2013, and construction delays eventually pushed back a late 2016 opening to the spring of 2017. In February, Apple officially named the campus "Apple Park."
Construction is still ongoing at the campus, with the Steve Jobs Theater expected to open sometime later in the year, and small landscaping details continuing to be worked on as more employees move into the buildings. Eyes have been on Apple Park's construction since it began, with interesting coverage including nighttime footage, aerial photography, and even a recreation of the campus in Minecraft.
