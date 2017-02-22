Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Campus 2 Officially Named 'Apple Park', Set For Grand Opening in April
Apple today announced that Apple Campus 2 will be open and ready for employees to begin moving in this April, while also officially naming the site "Apple Park." Moving more than 12,000 employees to the site will take more than six months, the company said, and some smaller building construction and landscaping will continue into the summer.
In honor of the late CEO Steve Jobs -- who would have turned 62 on Friday, February 24 -- Apple announced that the theater at Apple Park will be named the "Steve Jobs Theater." The theater will be one of the buildings that opens later this year, and is situated at one of the highest point on the campus, overlooking the nearby meadows and the large, circular main building at Apple Park.
The main building, which has been referred to as the "Spaceship" building, includes 17 megawatts of rooftop solar power, meaning Apple Park will be running one of the largest solar energy installations on the planet when it opens in April. Apple also takes pride in the Park's landscaping initiatives, which has resulted in the replacement of 5 million-square-feet of asphalt with various greeneries, as well as over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees.
Construction on the campus began back in 2013 and was originally pegged for completion in late 2016 before construction delays pushed back its opening date. Throughout the years, coverage of the campus has been ongoing thanks to reliable drone videos that have showed up every month or so, giving Apple fans the chance to see major construction milestones like the first time the Spaceship building took shape, all the way up to the day that lights began turning on.
Check out more images and a video about Apple Park here.
"Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved the most energy-efficient building of its kind in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."Apple's press release also covered a collection of other buildings at Apple Park, including a visitor's center that will include a full Apple Store and cafe, both of which will be open to the public. Apple worked in collaboration with Foster + Partners to build Apple Park, which occupies 175 acres and will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
1 hour ago at 05:12 am
Apple Park. I like it. I'm guessing iPhone 8 announcement will be the first event they hold there.
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
Awesome! Hopefully the iPhone event this fall will take place at Steve Jobs Theater.
56 minutes ago at 05:20 am
Bah! I can't believe they thought they could hide Apple Park's true purpose by sticking a "P" in front of the last word!
1 hour ago at 05:12 am
Congratulations, Apple! We welcome your newest and best production for some time with very open arms.
And at the same time, this makes me sad that Steve Jobs won't see this.
And at the same time, this makes me sad that Steve Jobs won't see this.
1 hour ago at 05:16 am
No wonder prices on Apple products keep going up: Apple needs to pay for the Spaceship somehow.
2012 MacBook Pro 15" Retina (256 GB) at launch: $2199
2016 MacBook Pro 15" Retina (256 GB) at launch: $2399
This is despite the fact that the cost of technology has gone significantly.
For example, SSD now costs less then 1/6 of what it did in 2012.
2012 MacBook Pro 15" Retina (256 GB) at launch: $2199
2016 MacBook Pro 15" Retina (256 GB) at launch: $2399
This is despite the fact that the cost of technology has gone significantly.
For example, SSD now costs less then 1/6 of what it did in 2012.
42 minutes ago at 05:35 am
That place looks big enough to give Apple engineers plenty of space to design new Macs.
But I bet floors 1-3 are PR, marketing, and advertising. Floor 4 is legal.
But I bet floors 1-3 are PR, marketing, and advertising. Floor 4 is legal.
54 minutes ago at 05:23 am
The Orchard. Such low hanging fruit. It was right there. And yes, the pun was intended.:)
54 minutes ago at 05:23 am
No wonder prices on Apple products keep going up: Apple needs to pay for the Spaceship somehow.
Hahaha, that spaceship was paid for after iPhone 1
57 minutes ago at 05:19 am
Hopefully Apple will utilize the space and start producing actual innovative products again.
55 minutes ago at 05:22 am
Apple park looks just like Cortana, 'good for later" thanks Apl.
'Be the home of innovation for generations to come'..LOL really Apl?
