New Drone Footage Shows Nearly Complete Apple Park Campus at Night

Apple Park, Apple's second campus in Cupertino, California, is set to have its grand opening this month, and ahead of its official debut, last minute construction and landscaping is continuing on at a rapid pace.
As part of a mid-month update, drone pilot Duncan Sinfield has shared a new video of Apple Park, this time getting some gorgeous nighttime shots of the campus lit up at night. In the evenings, the lights on the ring-shaped main building stay on, and it's an impressive sight.
The nighttime shots are towards the end of the video, which also shows the completed parking structures, landscaping work with hundreds of trees being planted, final construction on the main building, furniture installation, and more.
While employees are set to start working at Apple Park at some point in April, landscaping and construction on auxiliary buildings will continue into the summer.
9 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
With just 11 days left to the month, I doubt very much that any employees are moving into the main building this month. Employees may start moving in in May, but there's tons of work left to do. Just getting the construction equipment off of the site would take several weeks. I bet it would take days just to get that orange safety netting off the top of the building. All those very large cartons sitting inside the building must be office modules and the like. All of that has to be put together. This place is huge. Lots of work still to do and the place will need to be cleaned top to bottom to get rid of construction dust before employees move in.
And I don't know specifically what California's laws are, but I would assume the place needs a certificate of occupancy. I can't see the authorities granting that until most of that interior space is cleared of construction and packaging debris.
All of these videos have shown very light traffic on the highways, so I assume they're shot on Sundays, probably early Sunday mornings. And so we also see relatively few construction workers. Anyone familiar with the site during the week? Are there a thousand construction workers there? Because it seems to me that's what it would take to get it ready for move-in if it's happening before June.
20 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
steve jobs would be proud.
except he's dead.
